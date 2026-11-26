The Met Office holds weather and climate records stretching back more than two centuries.

But having those observations on paper and being able to use them in modern weather and climate science are two very different things.

Much of the oldest information held in archives has never been converted into a computer-readable form. Doing so is known as data rescue, and advances in artificial intelligence are now helping to accelerate a process that has traditionally required significant amounts of manual work.

What is data rescue?

Data rescue has been taking place at the Met Office for more than a decade, identifying historic observations that could be important for weather and climate science. These include measurements of rainfall, temperature and atmospheric pressure, as well as sea-surface temperatures recorded by ships.

Traditionally, historic documents would first be scanned before people manually entered the observations into electronic databases. Because transcription errors can occur, individual numbers could need to be entered three or four times and then checked to establish confidence in the resulting dataset.

The potential benefits are considerable. The Rainfall Rescue Project recovered around 15 million observations, identifying previously unknown extreme wet and dry months and helping demonstrate how UK rainfall has changed over the past 150 years.

Data rescue is also an international effort. The ACRE initiative, Atmospheric Circulation Reconstructions over the Earth, brings together people searching archives and collections around the world for observations that can be converted into computer-readable records.

Reconstructing storms from the past

One example of the value of rescued observations is Storm Ulysses, a major windstorm which struck in February 1903. Research using historic data has shown it to have been one of the four most severe windstorms to affect England and Wales.

Contemporary accounts tell us about the storm’s impacts. It brought down so many trees around Dublin that parts of the landscape were changed, while a pier was destroyed and a train was blown over.

These records provided an opportunity to test modern historical reanalysis. Additional observations rescued from archives in the UK and Ireland were fed into the 20th Century Reanalysis system, allowing scientists to reconstruct the weather patterns of 1903 in much greater detail.

Crucially, the improved reconstruction produced the deep area of low pressure and severe winds consistent with observations of what actually happened. That helps scientists establish confidence that the technique can accurately reproduce significant historical weather events.

The next question is particularly important for climate science: what would a storm like Ulysses look like in a warmer climate?

Modelling indicates heavier rainfall would be a particularly significant feature, potentially increasing the impacts of such an event. Exploring these scenarios can help inform thinking around resilience, including flood defences and insurance.

AI speeds up the search for historic weather

The latest phase of data rescue is looking considerably further back.

Project Renoir, short for Reconstructing El Niño International Observations, is recovering observations surrounding the powerful 1877-78 El Niño. The aim is to provide a much richer global dataset from which scientists can reconstruct the event and compare it with the current powerful El Niño.

The 1877-78 event was associated with devastating drought and famine in parts of the world, including China, India and Brazil. Recovering contemporary observations could help scientists better understand the event itself, including the extent to which different factors combined to produce its severe impacts.

This is where artificial intelligence is transforming the scale of the task. Instead of people having to manually transcribe every observation, AI can extract numbers from historic documents much more quickly. Human quality control remains essential, and the AI can be asked to analyse observations several times so the results can be compared and checked.

Tasks that might previously have taken months can potentially be completed in days. The project aims to rescue as much relevant data as possible by around June 2027, before beginning the modelling work needed to reconstruct the historic event.

Looking backwards to understand the future

Historic observations are much more than records of what has already happened. By bringing centuries-old measurements into modern computer systems, scientists can reconstruct past weather, test models against known events and explore how similar events might behave in a changing climate.

For Project Renoir, that could ultimately provide a valuable comparison between two exceptional El Niño events separated by almost 150 years, helping scientists distinguish recurring characteristics from those unique to individual events.

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About this blog

This is the official blog of the Met Office news team, intended to provide journalists and bloggers with the latest weather, climate science and business news, and information from the Met Office.