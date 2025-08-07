Deep dive: Storm Floris, tropical developments and a warming summer

Over the past week, we've seen significant winds from Storm Floris, while another system lingers on the horizon.

In this week’s deep dive, we reflect on the passage of Storm Floris, assess the potential influence of tropical storm Dexter, and take a closer look at July’s climate statistics and what they mean for the summer as a whole.

Storm Floris brings record-equalling gusts

Storm Floris has now moved away from the UK, but its effects were widely felt. An unseasonably deep area of low pressure, Floris swept across the country, particularly impacting Scotland and Northern Ireland with heavy rain and strong winds. The strongest gust recorded was 82 mph at Wick in Scotland, equalling the country’s all-time August wind gust record.

While not surpassing the UK’s overall August record of 87 mph, set at the Needles on the Isle of Wight in the late 1980s, Floris was nonetheless a significant wind event. Several stations came close to or exceeded their local August records. The timing of the storm, during peak summer, meant greater potential for disruption due to trees in full leaf and increased outdoor activity. Travel was affected, and there were reports of trees down across rail lines.

