Deep Dive: UK heat and tropical cyclones

As the UK continues to experience a week of higher-than-average temperatures, early April is currently delivering a spell of notably warm weather for many.

Temperatures are well above average, sunshine has been widespread, and for some areas this period has a distinctly late‑spring feel. However, this warmth is not set to last, with a significant change on the way later in the week.

Alongside the evolving UK forecast, there have also been notable weather developments elsewhere around the globe, including tropical cyclones in the Pacific.

A look back at Storm Dave

The recent rise in temperatures follows a much more unsettled start to the Easter period, when Storm Dave affected the UK. The storm developed to the south‑west of the country before pushing across northern and western areas, bringing strong and disruptive winds to parts of Northern Ireland, northern England and north Wales.

One of the most notable impacts was the strength of the winds, with a peak gust of 93 mph recorded at Capel Curig. This marked the windiest Easter Saturday on record at the site. While Easter falls on different dates each year, this was still an exceptionally strong storm for early April. Conditions gradually improved through the remainder of the weekend as pressure rose and winds eased, allowing more settled weather to develop.

Why is it so warm?

The current warm spell is being driven by a particular large‑scale weather pattern. Although the jet stream remains active across parts of the Atlantic, it has taken on an amplified shape closer to the UK. This has allowed low pressure to sit well to the south, bringing unsettled weather to parts of southern Europe and North Africa, while high pressure has become established further east across the continent.

Around this high pressure, winds have turned southerly, drawing much warmer air northwards towards the UK. At this time of year, land surfaces are warming quickly as days become longer, allowing temperatures to rise rapidly under sunshine. While sea temperatures remain low, daytime heating over land, combined with the arrival of warmer air from further south, has enabled temperatures to climb well above the seasonal norm.

This plume of warm air has been most influential through Tuesday and Wednesday and is responsible for the peak of the warmth experienced so far this year.

READ MORE: Fool’s spring: why warm spells can be misleading

Click here for the full press release