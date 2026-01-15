Deep Dive: Will the cold weather return?

After a wintry and disruptive start to the year, Storm Goretti delivered some of the most impactful weather the UK has seen for some time and persistent snow has caused significant disruption in parts of Scotland.

From destructive winds in Cornwall to widespread snowfall across Wales and the Midlands, the past week has highlighted just how quickly winter weather can escalate.

In this week’s Deep Dive, we look back at what happened during Storm Goretti, how Met Office warnings are issued during evolving situations, and what the coming days and next week might have in store.

A winter of contrasting hazards

Snow has already played a prominent role this January, with northern Scotland seeing prolonged disruption before conditions finally began to thaw. As that thaw took place, Storm Goretti swept in, bringing very different hazards depending on where you were.

The most severe impacts occurred across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, where destructive winds tore through a narrow corridor on Thursday afternoon. Elsewhere, heavy rain transitioned to snow as it encountered Arctic air, leading to travel disruption, stranded vehicles and school closures across parts of Wales and the Midlands.

Yet many people across England, especially outside the southwest, saw little more than breezy conditions. That contrast has prompted questions about how weather warnings work, and why impacts can vary so much across relatively short distances.

