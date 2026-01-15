Met Office
|Printable version
Deep Dive: Will the cold weather return?
After a wintry and disruptive start to the year, Storm Goretti delivered some of the most impactful weather the UK has seen for some time and persistent snow has caused significant disruption in parts of Scotland.
From destructive winds in Cornwall to widespread snowfall across Wales and the Midlands, the past week has highlighted just how quickly winter weather can escalate.
In this week’s Deep Dive, we look back at what happened during Storm Goretti, how Met Office warnings are issued during evolving situations, and what the coming days and next week might have in store.
A winter of contrasting hazards
Snow has already played a prominent role this January, with northern Scotland seeing prolonged disruption before conditions finally began to thaw. As that thaw took place, Storm Goretti swept in, bringing very different hazards depending on where you were.
The most severe impacts occurred across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, where destructive winds tore through a narrow corridor on Thursday afternoon. Elsewhere, heavy rain transitioned to snow as it encountered Arctic air, leading to travel disruption, stranded vehicles and school closures across parts of Wales and the Midlands.
Yet many people across England, especially outside the southwest, saw little more than breezy conditions. That contrast has prompted questions about how weather warnings work, and why impacts can vary so much across relatively short distances.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/met-office-deep-dive-could-the-cold-return
Latest News from
Met Office
2025: likely another record year for UK annual temperature24/12/2025 11:10:00
As we approach year end, 2025 is on track to be one of the UK’s warmest years on record, joining 2022 and 2023 in the top three warmest years.
Christmas weather forecast 202522/12/2025 14:20:00
Colder, more settled conditions expected around Christmas Day as high pressure dominates.
Drier, colder conditions for Christmas19/12/2025 14:05:00
Changeable weather will continue to dominate in the run-up to Christmas before high pressure builds bringing drier but colder conditions.
2026 outlook: likely another year above 1.4°C19/12/2025 11:20:00
The Met Office outlook for the global average temperature in 2026 suggests an extension of the run of years with a value above 1.4°C, compared to pre-industrial levels.
Storm Bram has been named08/12/2025 15:15:00
Storm Bram will bring strong winds and very heavy rain to northern and western parts of the UK, with Amber warnings issued.
November 2025 weather stats: A regional breakdown03/12/2025 10:15:00
November 2025 brought very variable weather across the UK, with well-above average rainfall, notable temperature swings, and clear regional differences in sunshine.
Northern Ireland records third wettest Autumn on record, and Wales its tenth02/12/2025 16:33:00
Meteorological Autumn has been wet and mild, with temperatures and rainfall above average, according to provisional Met Office figures.
What does a “blend” of AI and physics mean for weather and climate modelling?27/11/2025 13:15:00
Ben Shipway and Caroline Bain are Strategic Heads, leading model development teams at the Met Office. In this blog, they outline the potential future blend of AI and physics-based models, as well as steps the Met Office is taking to achieve ambitious aims.