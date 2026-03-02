DeepTech Catalyst among Europe’s leading start-up hubs

STFC’s DeepTech Catalyst is among Europe’s leading start-up hubs, according to official rankings published by the Financial Times (FT).

The annual ranking is compiled by the FT in partnership with Statista and Sifted.

It highlights 180 of the most impactful incubators and accelerators across 25 countries contributing most to the success of new companies across Europe.

Hubs were evaluated on alumni feedback, recommendations from capital investors and business experts, and the commercial success of their start-ups.

A decade of deep tech impact

The ranking recognises over a decade of Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) DeepTech Catalyst supporting ambitious innovators and start-ups tackling some of the world’s most urgent challenges.

Since launching in 2011, STFC has grown the DeepTech Catalyst into a nationwide network of specialist incubation programmes for early-stage companies working in:

biotechnology

advanced healthcare

quantum technologies

space

At locations across the UK, and in collaboration with leading sector-specific partners, it enables start-ups to bring new products and services to market faster and grow into successful, globally competitive businesses.

Participating start-ups benefit from access to world-leading research facilities and technical expertise that are not normally available to small businesses, alongside specialist business support and funding.

From discovery to delivery

The DeepTech Catalyst has now supported more than 230 start-ups, which have collectively:

raised more than £300 million in private investment

created around 1,100 high-skilled jobs

achieved a 95% survival rate

The programme also generates an estimated £25 in economic return for every £1 invested and around £150 million Gross Value Added to the UK economy each year.

Behind these figures are start-ups turning cutting edge research into real-world solutions that deliver economic and social impact.

From new health technologies and climate resilience tools to space innovations that improve life on Earth.

From research to global businesses

Paul Vernon, Executive Director of Business and Innovation at STFC, and founder of STFC’s business incubation programme, said:

I am incredibly proud that the DeepTech Catalyst has been recognised by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s leading start-up hubs. Turning world-class science into a successful, profitable company presents significant challenges, however through the DeepTech Catalyst, we are helping start-ups transform breakthrough research into businesses that can scale and compete successfully in global markets. Every successful start-up represents high-value jobs, stronger economic growth and technologies that make a meaningful difference to people’s lives. By strengthening the UK’s deep tech ecosystem, we are and reinforcing the UK’s position as a global science and innovation leader. This recognition reflects the real-world impact delivered by the companies we support across the UK.

Powering innovation and growth

Through the Deep Tech Catalyst, and as part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), STFC is supporting the UK government’s Modern Industrial Strategy.

This includes the eight sectors it identified as having the greatest growth potential over the next decade, as well as a critical role in:

driving economic security and resilience

delivering net zero

promoting regional growth

The full report will be published in print and online on 5 March 2026.

Get involved

The DeepTech Catalyst full range of business incubation programmes

DeepTech Catalyst Space

DeepTech Catalyst Space encompasses the European Space Agency Business Incubation Centre UK (ESA BIC UK) and ESA Phi-Lab UK

ESA BIC UK

ESA BIC UK is managed by STFC as part of ESA’s Europe-wide network of business incubation centres.

In partnership with the UK Space Agency and the University of Leicester, ESA BIC UK supports businesses using space and satellite technologies to develop new products and services for use both in space and on Earth.

ESA Phi-Lab UK

In collaboration with ESA, ESA Phi-Lab UK provides the funding and support to enable the commercialisation of innovative technologies that promote space sustainability and sustainability on Earth.

DeepTech Catalyst Health (DTC Health)

In partnership with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, the DTC Health supports start-ups that are developing advanced health technologies, including solutions for:

human infectious diseases

molecular and cellular medicines,

medical device hardware and software

mobile medical applications.

It is helping to deliver the UKRI R&D Missions Accelerator’s NHS Fit for the Future Mission by supporting start-ups developing technologies to improve how the NHS diagnoses and treats people living with dementia.

DeepTech Catalyst Biotechnology (DTC Bio)

A collaboration with the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, the DTC Bio helps biotechnology start-ups bridge the gap between science and market.

Quantum Business Incubation Centre (Quantum BIC)

In collaboration with the National Quantum Computing Centre, the Quantum BIC enables early-stage companies to develop new products or services based on quantum technologies, including:

computing

imaging

sensing

networks

cryptography

simulation

Higgs Business Incubation Centre (Higgs BIC)

The Higgs BIC is supporting high-tech companies seeking to grow their businesses in technology areas related to space, particle physics or another STFC discipline.