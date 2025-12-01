Chatham House
De-escalation is needed to prevent Ethiopia and Eritrea from going to war
EXPERT COMMENT
Preventive diplomacy is vital to stop another devastating war in the Horn of Africa amid rising tensions over Tigray and Ethiopia’s pursuit of Red Sea access.
Tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea have ratcheted up in recent weeks, prompting fears of another disastrous war in the Horn of Africa.
Relations between the neighbouring countries have been largely fractious since the devastating Eritrean-Ethiopian War of 1998–2000. They had a short-lived rapprochement in 2018 and subsequently allied against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) during the 2020–2022 war in Tigray, a region of Ethiopia which borders Eritrea.
However, relations have since deteriorated again, prompting renewed fears of war. Today, unresolved post-war issues in Tigray and Ethiopia’s designs on the Eritrean seaport of Assab have inflamed hostilities in a region of shifting alignments.
