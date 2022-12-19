Welsh Government
Deeside site on Rolls Royce SMR shortlist
The inclusion of the Gateway site in Deeside on the shortlist of three sites for the Rolls Royce SMR factory to produce key components for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), shows the strength of the skills and expertise in North Wales, Ministers have said.
Rolls Royce SMR has considered over 100 sites across the UK.
The Heavy Pressure Vessels (HPV) factory will support the production of first-of-a kind SMRs in the UK, with additional potential for worldwide export. The final decision on its location is to be taken in the New Year.
The Welsh Government is committed to developing a low carbon economy and the nuclear sector is seen as key to this ambition. The sector offers significant economic development opportunities as well as contributing to efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The vision for nuclear is focused around investment in place, supporting the supply chain and the development of key skills.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
To reach the shortlist and be considered as one of the final three is a great achievement, and I congratulate the team working on this. With Cwmni Egino in Trawsfynydd leading work to enable SMRs on the site and facilities such as the AMRC championing advance manufacturing, North Wales does provide the skills and expertise for such a facility.
To be featured on this prestigious shortlist is testament to the skills we have in North Wales, and helps further highlight this.
Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths said:
The production of SMRs has the potential to be a key contributor to the low carbon economy, and North Wales is already leading the way through Cwmni Egino. I congratulate all those involved in reaching the shortlist, and whatever the final outcome, this in itself shows the very real strengths of the region in this sector.
