Defence and industry collaborate in integration conference

Strategic Command and Team Defence Information held the Multi-Domain Integration Working Group in London.

Focused on integration, Strategic Command and Team Defence Information brought together representatives from Defence and industry at the event on 17 May 23.

Held at Oracle UK, and featuring an array of speakers and discussion panels, the Multi-Domain Integration Working Group townhall was designed to encourage collaborative working.

The conference saw input from Strategic Command leaders such as Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander, and Graham Ball, Deputy Director of Integration.

Attendees included thought leaders from technology companies, international Defence Attaches, and key figures from across the MOD.

A significant focus of the conference was on how we improve the digital skills of our personnel, learning lessons through collaboration with partners and recognising the need to change attitudes, behaviours, and culture.

The UK Joint Delegation to NATO shared the principles of Multi-Domain Operations with attendees, discussing interoperability across the alliance.

Driving integration, along with leading the cyber and electromagnetic domain, are important concepts that Strategic Command will incorporate into its exhibition stand at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) on 12-15 Sep 23 at ExCeL, London.