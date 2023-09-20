Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Defence announces New Accommodation Offer for Armed Forces personnel
New accommodation offer announced to modernise accommodation entitlements to Armed Forces personnel.
A new accommodation offer to revolutionise housing for service personnel and their families was announced by the Ministry of Defence yesterday.
The offer, which will be the biggest change to Armed Forces housing for a generation and available from March 2024, will modernise accommodation entitlements, improve the standard of Single Living Accommodation and provide a framework to update overseas accommodation.
The development and design of this new offer, which delivers on recommendations in the Haythornthwaite Review and the Defence Command Paper refresh has been informed by research and engagement with service personnel and their families, including learnings from a three-year pilot.
Minister for Defence, People, Veterans and Service Families, Andrew Murrison MP said:
“As the Defence Command Paper Refresh made clear, our serving personnel are critical to the effectiveness of our Armed Forces.
“Today’s announcement will ensure that our Defence Accommodation policy continues to meet the needs of today’s armed forces community offering greater flexibility for those that serve.”
Following the successful pilot, the New Accommodation Offer will include:
- Needs-based allocation of family accommodation, which will allocate housing based on the size of the immediate family instead of rank.
- Service personnel registered as being in an established long-term relationship will be entitled to accommodation on the same basis as those who are married or in a civil partnership.
- Parents who have children with a main home elsewhere can access service family accommodation, providing the children visit for more than 80 nights a year.
- More flexibility for service personnel to request the type of home that works for their family, allowing them to access homes above or below their entitlement.
- Improved standards in Single Living Accommodation with a minimum standard for Single Living Accommodation agreed across the estate.
- In addition to the Forces Help to Buy which offers support to first time buyers to buy a home, a permanent part of our accommodation policy, the New Accommodation Offer will provide further support for Service personnel becoming first time buyers, refunding up to £1,500 of their legal expenses.
- Providing financial support for weekly commuters who are maintaining a primary home elsewhere irrespective of age or marital status.
The Ministry of Defence is also committed to learning from the New Accommodation Offer to improve the overseas accommodation offer for service personnel.
The department is already looking at how we can implement the New Accommodation Offer overseas, including pilots of needs-based accommodation at selected locations.
As part of these improvements, overseas accommodation policy will be separated from UK policy to make it easier to understand and consider the different realities of living in other countries (such as where air conditioning is more important than loft insulation).
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/defence-announces-new-accommodation-offer-for-armed-forces-personnel
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Remains of Coldstream Guards missing since 1944 found in France20/09/2023 14:05:00
Two young World War 2 tank crewmen who were reported missing in Normandy in 1944 have finally been laid to rest.
Defence Secretary pledges tens of thousands of more artillery shells for Ukraine20/09/2023 12:15:00
The UK has delivered over 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine and is committed to delivering tens of thousands more artillery shells this year, the Defence Secretary announced today.
Former Armed Forces personnel training foreign militaries could be prosecuted under National Security Act19/09/2023 10:15:00
Under the National Security Act, former RAF, Royal Navy and Army pilots training foreign militaries may be prosecuted for sharing military tactics
UK reiterates support for integrity of Bosnian state during meeting of defence ministers14/09/2023 16:25:00
The UK has underlined its support for the integrity of the Bosnian state during a meeting today between defence ministers from both countries.
Strategic Command launches bursary programme for UK students13/09/2023 14:10:00
The bursary programme will support 16 to 18-year-olds studying science, technology, engineering, maths and digital courses.
Joint opinion piece on ESG (July 2023)13/09/2023 12:15:00
Treasury Minister, Andrew Griffith, and Defence Minister, James Cartlidge, wrote in July 2023 about Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria.
Defence Minister James Cartlidge formally opens DSEI 202312/09/2023 15:15:15
Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge officially opened Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2023 at ExCel London.
UK deploys search and rescue teams to Morocco following earthquake12/09/2023 10:27:00
Sixty UK search and rescue specialists, 4 search dogs and rescue equipment deployed to Morocco following 6.8 magnitude earthquake.