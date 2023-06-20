Defence Chiefs Celebrate UK-France Military Relationship During Ceremonial Visits

UK Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and his supporting chiefs hosted their French counterparts, and over 100 members of the UK French-Military network during visits to ceremonial events.

The UK and France’s most senior military officers have gathered in London to celebrate the importance of our military relationship, while attending ceremonial events including the Trooping of the Colour for the King’s birthday.

UK Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, hosted his French counterpart, Chef d’État-Major des Armées (CEMA) General Thierry Burkhard, during visits to watch the Trooping of the Colour in London, and Navy Ceremonial Divisions at HMS Collingwood.

The UK and France share an incredibly close defence relationship enshrined in the Lancaster House Treaty, cooperating on shared NATO commitments in eastern Europe, ongoing military support for Ukraine, and previously conducting joint operations in Africa, the Caribbean and the Indo-Pacific. In a joint statement at the UK-France summit in March, a broad range of priorities were agreed, to promote security and stability in Europe, as well as to deepen economic ties – in line with the UK Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy.

CDS and CEMA signed a joint letter of intent in Admiralty House before the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday, providing direction to drive forward the outcomes of the UK-France summit. They encouraged rapid progress on key priorities agreed at the summit, specifically on deepening the integration of UK and French forces throughout the next decade, continuing to adapt the UK-France Combined Joint Expeditionary Force (CJEF), and working closely together in the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting was followed by an audience with the Prime Minister in Downing Street before attending the Trooping of the Colour and a lunch in Lancaster House, which included the chiefs’ extended network.

