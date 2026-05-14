Ministry of Defence
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Defence delivering on diplomacy strategy as Minister visits Western Balkans and Türkiye
UK Defence Minister Lord Coaker visited Montenegro, Serbia, and Kosovo strengthening NATO partnerships and Euro-Atlantic security across the Western Balkans
- UK-Türkiye industrial relationship strengthened following the landmark £8 billion Typhoon export agreement.
- Visit underscores importance of alliances and partnerships in this new era for defence.
Defence Minister Lord Coaker has completed a four-country tour reaffirming Britain’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic security, defence partnerships, and regional stability.
Earlier this week in Podgorica, Lord Coaker met with Prime Minister Spajić and Defence Minister Krapović. Discussions in Montenegro covered NATO, defence modernisation, and Ukraine support. 2026 is the 20th anniversary of Montenegro’s independence and the visit provided an opportunity to both expand our partnership and mark this important milestone for our NATO Ally.
Visiting Serbia, Lord Coaker laid a wreath at the Commonwealth War Cemetery, honouring the shared sacrifice that underpins the UK’s enduring commitment to the region. He met Assistant Minister for Defence, Nenad Miloradović, Assistant Minister for Defence Policy, Predrag Bandić, and Chief of General Staff General Mojsilović.
In Kosovo, Lord Coaker visited UK personnel serving with NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) at Camp Novo Selo. KFOR is an international peacekeeping force focused on maintaing security and stability for all peoples of Kosovo.
The Minister also met Kosovo’s Minister for Defence to discuss support for the Kosovo Security Force’s and their alignmemt with NATO standards, underlining the UK’s long-term commitment to peace and security in the region.
The tour concluded in Istanbul at SAHA 2026, Türkiye’s premier defence and aerospace exhibition. Lord Coaker held senior meetings with Turkish political, military, and industry leaders.
Building on the recent landmark £8 billion Typhoon agreement, Lord Coaker’s visit is part of an enduring and strengthening UK-Türkiye defence partnership.
Defence Minister Lord Coaker said:
Our partnerships are our strategic strength and my meetings with friends and allies this week show the importance of deepening defence cooperation, and standing together as increasing threats challenge our security and stability.
That spirit of stronger cooperation extends to our defence industries, including our Typhoon exports to Turkey. Working with trusted allies boosts British businesses, drives innovation and supports highly skilled jobs at home.
By investing in these partnerships abroad, we strengthen our own capabilities and security at home.
Lord Coaker engaged with some of the UK’s defence businesses including BAE Systems, Airbus, and Rolls-Royce.
The visit supports the build up to the NATO Summit in Ankara in July.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/defence-delivering-on-diplomacy-strategy-as-minister-visits-western-balkans-and-turkiye
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