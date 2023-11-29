techUK
Defence Digital and techUK collaboration Code of Practice - 2023 Update
techUK is delighted to announce a new signatory to the collaboration Code of Practice, developed in partnernship with Defence Digital.
In 2021, techUK's Defence Commercial Business Forum (DCBF), in partnership with the commercial senior leadership team in Defence Digital, published a new Code of Practice to improve collaboration between the MOD and its suppliers. The Code of Practice aims to improve business relationships and enhance collaboration between the Department and its suppliers.
The Code of Practice addresses some of the key issues which have caused friction in the past when dealings between industry and the Department were more traditional and distant; and aims to develop closer working between all parties through collaboration rather than adversarial engagement. Both industry and the MOD agree that by adopting a more transparent process of sharing of information earlier, the conduct of business should become more effective and efficient.
Following the original publication of the Code of Practice, the number of industrial signatories has grown to over 100 companies, representing a significant proportion of the MOD's digital and technology supplier base.
In this 2023 update, we are delighted to confirm that techUK member Boeing Defence UK has signed up to the Code of Practice.
Boeing Defence UK's signatory is:
Ian Willcox
Chief Information Officer
The updated list of signatories to the Code can be downloaded below, along with a copy of the Code of Practice itself.
techUK & Defence Digital collaboration Code of Practice
Code of Practice Signatories – 2023 Update
