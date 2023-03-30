Defence Minister Baroness Goldie reaffirms UK commitment to Malaysia

UK Defence Minister Baroness Goldie has celebrated the UK and Malaysia’s historical defence relationship and close ties during visit to Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Baroness Goldie met with Malaysian Defence Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan on 28 March in Kuala Lumpur. Congratulating the minister on his appointment in December, they discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation and Defence ties through Five Power Defence Arrangements.

Reinforcing the UK’s commitment to the region, the ministers also discussed the UK’s recent Integrated Review Refresh and how the AUKUS agreement will support regional stability.

Malaysia and the UK are both members of the Five Powers Defence Arrangements (FPDA), now in its 52nd year. Founded in 1971, the FPDA is a series of agreements between Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK, with the group seeking to strengthen defence and security in the Indo-Pacific and work together to promote stability in the region.

Baroness Goldie also visited the FPDA’s military headquarters at RMAF Butterworth in Penang - the Headquarters Integrated Area Defence System (HQIADS). During her visit she met with UK personnel deployed there, discussing the FPDA and our common ambitions.

Following her visit to HQIADS, the Minister paid her respects to all those fallen, laying a wreath at the Commonwealth War Grave Commission (CWGC) Cemetery in Taiping. The CWGC work tirelessly to maintain cemeteries around the world to ensure that the fallen will always be appropriately remembered.

Baroness Goldie also visited Sapura Group, in support of their UK partner TriCIS, where a wide range of issues were addressed. This afforded a stimulating, insightful and very enjoyable exchange of views on cyber communications and security.

UK Defence Minister, Baroness Goldie, said:

I am delighted to have visited Malaysia and have the great privilege to meet Malaysia Defence Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Moohamad bin Haji Hasan. During my visit we discussed our strong defence partnership and the ambition for the UK and Malaysia to collaborate further in support of regional peace and security.

Baroness Goldie discussed the UK’s enduring commitment to the Indo-Pacific and regional peace and security during her visit. The UK government looks forward to further strengthening ties with Malaysia.