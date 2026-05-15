Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Defence Minister calls on London and the East of England to join new £50m nationwide veteran support network
Funding of up to £1m available for existing veterans’ hubs across the UK to join VALOUR – the Ministry of Defence’s new support system
An estimated 100,000 veterans in London and the East of England stand to benefit from VALOUR, a new network of recognised centres that will coordinate access to support across health, housing, employment and more.
The Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA) in the Ministry of Defence has already provided £13m of funding to 14 organisations to join the UK-wide VALOUR system, with the OVA inviting organisations in London and the East of England in particular to apply for funding.
Government ministers are calling on existing centres that support veterans, voluntary organisations and local councils to apply this spring for funding between £200k and £1m to join the system.
Minister for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones said:
London has a rich military heritage as the strategic nerve centre of defence, home to the nation’s most famous veterans at the Tower of London and Royal Hospital Chelsea, countless ceremonial and reservist units, and the headquarters of numerous veteran charities.
The East of England also has a rich military heritage, with its airfields playing a crucial role in campaigns during the Second World War. Today, the region is the home of F-35 jets, key intelligence and surveillance facilities.
It is only right that veterans in these areas have a physical point of contact where they can be assisted to access the support that’s right for them.
Alongside VALOUR-recognised centres, the £50m VALOUR system will include a headquarters in the OVA, field officers to evolve local networks, increased capacity for MOD Veterans Services, and an online support platform. The system will work together to share data and form better connections between national government and councils, voluntary organisations, and service providers.
The UK Government is investing record levels in support for our veterans, and is renewing the nation’s commitment to those who serve with a 10-year Veterans Strategy, which aims to celebrate and support veterans, and help them to contribute to their local communities and the economy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/defence-minister-calls-on-london-and-the-east-of-england-to-join-new-50m-nationwide-veteran-support-network
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
British-based firms lead the way for Apache helicopter support drones15/05/2026 14:15:00
Drones which will accompany the Army’s Apache helicopters are receiving £10 million investment today as the programme reaches a new milestone.
Defence firms incentivised to deliver on time as MOD ties profit rates to improved delivery14/05/2026 17:10:00
The Government is cracking down on waste and delays as defence companies are to be incentivised to deliver equipment on time and on budget with new reforms to Single Source Contract Regulations.
Defence delivering on diplomacy strategy as Minister visits Western Balkans and Türkiye14/05/2026 13:15:00
UK Defence Minister Lord Coaker visited Montenegro, Serbia, and Kosovo strengthening NATO partnerships and Euro-Atlantic security across the Western Balkans
Next-generation remote controlled artillery systems to transform British Army14/05/2026 11:05:00
British soldiers will be equipped with modern guns capable of firing eight rounds per minute at targets up to 70km away – delivering the long-term close support artillery solution for the British Army, a landmark moment in UK defence modernisation.
Unknown Lanarkshire soldier of World War Two named following new research13/05/2026 13:05:00
A Scottish soldier killed in Sicily during World War 2 has finally been identified and given a named grave, 83 years after he died in battle. The previously unknown soldier’s grave has been identified as that of Corporal (Cpl) Gilbert Nay Hamilton, from Lanarkshire.
UK to contribute drones, jets and warship to Multinational Mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz13/05/2026 12:05:00
Defence Secretary announced UK contribution to Strait of Hormuz mission at virtual summit of Defence Ministers yesterday.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in April 202613/05/2026 11:07:00
This report was issued in May 2026 and covers the time period 1 April 2026 to 30 April 2026 inclusive.
Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals' Board Meets to Advance Combined Operations Efforts13/05/2026 10:15:00
The Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals' Board convened on 17 April 2026, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
UK and France set to host multinational Strait of Hormuz meeting as British Warship to pre-position in the region12/05/2026 13:15:00
UK and France to host first meeting of Defence Ministers to advance the Strait of Hormuz multinational mission. This comes as HMS Dragon, one of the UK’s most capable warships, will forward deploy to the region.
Military conducts daring parachute drop to deliver critical medical support to Tristan da Cunha12/05/2026 10:15:00
An Army specialist team has parachuted onto Tristan da Cunha to deliver critical medical support after it was confirmed that one British national on the island was suspected of contracting Hantavirus.