Defence Minister calls on London and the East of England to join new £50m nationwide veteran support network

Funding of up to £1m available for existing veterans’ hubs across the UK to join VALOUR – the Ministry of Defence’s new support system

An estimated 100,000 veterans in London and the East of England stand to benefit from VALOUR, a new network of recognised centres that will coordinate access to support across health, housing, employment and more.

The Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA) in the Ministry of Defence has already provided £13m of funding to 14 organisations to join the UK-wide VALOUR system, with the OVA inviting organisations in London and the East of England in particular to apply for funding.

Government ministers are calling on existing centres that support veterans, voluntary organisations and local councils to apply this spring for funding between £200k and £1m to join the system.

Minister for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones said:

London has a rich military heritage as the strategic nerve centre of defence, home to the nation’s most famous veterans at the Tower of London and Royal Hospital Chelsea, countless ceremonial and reservist units, and the headquarters of numerous veteran charities. The East of England also has a rich military heritage, with its airfields playing a crucial role in campaigns during the Second World War. Today, the region is the home of F-35 jets, key intelligence and surveillance facilities. It is only right that veterans in these areas have a physical point of contact where they can be assisted to access the support that’s right for them.

Alongside VALOUR-recognised centres, the £50m VALOUR system will include a headquarters in the OVA, field officers to evolve local networks, increased capacity for MOD Veterans Services, and an online support platform. The system will work together to share data and form better connections between national government and councils, voluntary organisations, and service providers.

The UK Government is investing record levels in support for our veterans, and is renewing the nation’s commitment to those who serve with a 10-year Veterans Strategy, which aims to celebrate and support veterans, and help them to contribute to their local communities and the economy.