Defence Minister praises crew on visit to HMS Prince Of Wales in Liverpool

The people of Liverpool should be “hugely proud” of their formidable aircraft carrier and its crew, Defence Minister Maria Eagle has said on a visit to HMS Prince of Wales.

The carrier, which is docked all this week in its affiliated city of Liverpool, plays an essential role in UK security.

Yesterday, the Minister met with Royal Navy personnel and industry representatives during her visit to the carrier, which is docked in Merseyside for the first time since March 2020. She also hosted a forum on the newly launched UK’s Defence Industrial Strategy, which will support and create good jobs in the UK, driving growth, spreading prosperity and deterring our enemies.

HMS Prince of Wales and her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth are the largest warships ever built for the Royal Navy. Capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft and providing vital logistical and humanitarian support, the flagship continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the UK’s maritime capabilities and in supporting global security in a more volatile world.

HMS Prince of Wales’s return to her affiliated city of Liverpool was also celebrated with seven days of public engagements, providing a unique opportunity for the public to see behind the scenes of life aboard a modern warship, including the ship’s flight deck, operations rooms, and crew quarters.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP said:

It was fantastic to see HMS Prince of Wales’s berthed on the River Mersey, showcasing the impressive defence capabilities, sailors and service personnel keeping Britain safe and secure at sea across the globe. It’s a proud moment for the people of Merseyside ahead of the deployment of HMS Prince of Wales next year to the Indo-Pacific region to exercise with partners and allies to help promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As MP for Liverpool Garston, Defence Minister Maria Eagle took the opportunity to highlight the Royal Navy’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, as well as its vital role in meeting the challenges of operating in an increasingly complex global security environment.

HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for its deployment to the Indo-Pacific in 2025, a strong example of UK’s commitment to global security, but also to building partnerships with those who share Britain’s values.

Some of the 800-strong crew members participated in a range of community outreach activities, strengthening the Royal Navy’s relationship with the people of Liverpool and the wider Merseyside region.

The flagship also hosted a dedicated STEM Day, inspiring students and young people from Liverpool and beyond. The day provided an exciting opportunity to meet sailors, engineers and warfare specialists as well as learning about the cutting-edge technologies onboard HMS Prince of Wales which help to keep our nation safe.