Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Defence Minister travels to Estonia to thank troops
Minister for Defence People and Families, Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP visited troops at Tapa Camp to thank them for their part in protecting NATO’s borders
Minister for Defence People and Families, Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP, has met UK Armed Forces during a visit to Estonia to personally thank soldiers for their work in upholding European security.
The Minister also met Estonia’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur to discuss the UK’s commitment to protecting European security through our joint work to support the NATO alliance.
Troops based at Tapa Camp consist of the 1st Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers alongside other units from the Royal Artillery and the Royal Engineers. This is further bolstered by personnel located in the Estonian Defence Forces HQ in Talinn. The UK has been the Framework Nation for NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence mission in Estonia since 2017.
As part of our commitment to enhance the experience of our Armed Forces, the Minister reviewed improvements to camp facilities including the introduction of a NAAFI Welfare facility, improved catering options, entertainment, and an expanded training offer.
Minister for Defence People and Families, Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP said:
I want to thank our Armed Forces, stationed in Estonia, who are on the frontline in reinforcing the NATO alliance. Their hard work and commitment is critical to protecting peace and reinforcing our commitment to Estonia.
Our service personnel, and their families, make huge sacrifices especially when stationed away from home to defend our nation. I am committed to continue driving forward improvements to the support we provide them, ensuring they have the best possible experience.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/defence-minister-travels-to-estonia-to-thank-troops
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Defence Secretary visits Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories to explore options to boost humanitarian aid07/12/2023 13:10:00
As part of ongoing diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, the Defence Secretary travels to the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) and Israel this week.
Member appointed to the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody06/12/2023 12:25:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Professor Seena Fazel as member of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody.
Government statement: The UK condemns attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea05/12/2023 14:12:00
FCDO-MOD joint statement in response to the attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants.
New deep space radar will transform UK security05/12/2023 10:15:00
A new landmark radar initiative will increase UK security by being able to better detect, track and identify objects in deep space.
UK military activity in the Eastern Mediterranean05/12/2023 09:14:00
Statement on UK military activity in the Eastern Mediterranean.
UK powers up partnership with US and Australia to strengthen security04/12/2023 13:15:00
A landmark security partnership entered a new phase recently (02 December 2023) as the Defence Ministers of the UK, Australia and United States met in California.
Minister for Armed Forces calls out Russian aggression during OSCE Ministerial Council01/12/2023 14:20:00
Minister for Armed Forces attends OSCE Ministerial Council in North Macedonia to call out Russian aggression across Europe.
Royal Navy task force to deploy with JEF partners to defend undersea cables01/12/2023 13:15:00
Six Royal Navy warships, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship, and a Royal Air Force maritime patrol aircraft will form the UK’s contribution to the JEF deployment.