Defence Minister travels to Estonia to thank troops

Minister for Defence People and Families, Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP visited troops at Tapa Camp to thank them for their part in protecting NATO’s borders

Minister for Defence People and Families, Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP, has met UK Armed Forces during a visit to Estonia to personally thank soldiers for their work in upholding European security.

The Minister also met Estonia’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur to discuss the UK’s commitment to protecting European security through our joint work to support the NATO alliance.

Troops based at Tapa Camp consist of the 1st Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers alongside other units from the Royal Artillery and the Royal Engineers. This is further bolstered by personnel located in the Estonian Defence Forces HQ in Talinn. The UK has been the Framework Nation for NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence mission in Estonia since 2017.

As part of our commitment to enhance the experience of our Armed Forces, the Minister reviewed improvements to camp facilities including the introduction of a NAAFI Welfare facility, improved catering options, entertainment, and an expanded training offer.

