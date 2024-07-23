Defence Secretary champions UK industry at Farnborough Air Show

Defence Secretary John Healey announces a £6.5 billion complex weapons partnership and trials of a laser weapon fired from a British Army vehicle.

The British defence industry’s positive economic impact was championed by Defence Secretary John Healey on the first day of Farnborough International Air Show – where he announced a £6.5 billion complex weapons partnership and ground-breaking trials of a laser weapon fired from a British Army vehicle.

Meeting with industry leaders and defence apprentices, the Defence Secretary stressed the importance of replenishing stockpiles for the UK and Ukraine as he announced the renewal of a complex weapons partnership with MBDA, who manufacture the Storm Shadow missile used on Ukraine’s front line. This 10-year partnership will deliver battle-winning complex weapons faster and at lower cost. The contract will also support more than 5,500 jobs across the North-West, East of England and the South-West, as well as thousands of other jobs in UK’s supply chain.

The Defence Secretary also revealed that scientists and engineers have successfully fired a laser weapon from a British Army vehicle, in a first for the UK. The ground-breaking trials, conducted at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) range in Porton Down, saw the laser weapon neutralise targets at the speed of light from more than 1km away, with each shot costing less than a cup of tea. The Raytheon-developed laser weapon could be mounted onto various armoured vehicles to defeat a range of drones, helping protect soldiers from aerial threats.

Defence Secretary, John Healey yesterday said:

“Farnborough International Air Show showcases the best of British industry and how a vibrant industrial base keeps us all safe and contributes to UK economic growth. “As Defence Secretary, I want to take the politics out of national security so where there is important work begun under the previous government, we will take it forward in the interest of national security. That is why we are renewing important partnerships with industry and continuing to push technological boundaries. This will drive prosperity and create skilled jobs across the country.”

The partnership with MBDA, signed with Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), the MoD’s procurement arms, is expected to deliver new systems to the UK such as the Future Cruise and Anti-Ship Weapon, Land Precision Strike and continue the evolution of Meteor missile system. It will enable ‘always-on’ manufacturing, holding industry at a high-state of readiness to respond to defence demands. As part of this partnership, a further £500 million will be invested in British manufacturing and technologies.

The trialled laser weapon requires only two personnel to operate and could take less than two weeks to be trained on. The next phase of testing will involve trials with Army personnel later this year, further evaluating the system’s capabilities and benefits in real-world scenarios. The demonstrator has been tested by Team Hersa, comprising Dstl and DE&S, and developed in collaboration with a consortium of UK suppliers and showcases the potential of advanced technology in modern warfare. The British supply chain includes Raytheon UK, Fraser Nash, NP Aerospace, LumOptica, Blighter Surveillance Systems, and Cambridge Pixel.