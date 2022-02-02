Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Defence Secretary meets NATO Allies to reaffirm UK commitment to European security
Ben Wallace met with defence counterparts in Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia to strengthen the Allied response to tensions on Ukraine's border with Russia
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has met with NATO Allies and defence counterparts in Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia to strengthen the Allied response to the unfolding crisis on Ukraine’s border with Russia and the wider implications for European security.
His meetings follow on from a series of diplomatic talks last week in The Hague, Brussels and Germany where concerns over the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine were raised.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
In Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia this week I have met with my defence counterparts and NATO Allies to discuss ways to strengthen European security and reaffirm our resolve to support the sovereignty of Ukraine.
We now need to see continued dialogue and de-escalation and an end to the build-up of Russian forces on the border of Ukraine. An invasion will be met with severe consequences.
In Budapest on Monday, the Defence Secretary laid a wreath at the Memorial Stone of Heroes in Heroes Square before his meeting with Hungarian Defence Minister Dr Tibor Benkő.
The Defence Secretary held meetings with his counterpart Defence Minister Mario Banožić in Zagreb, Croatia, on Tuesday where he signed a new Strategic Partnership Commitment (SPC).
The SPC builds on the Memorandum of Understanding agreed five years ago, and comes as the UK and Croatia celebrate 39 years of diplomatic relations. The Defence Secretary also met Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in Zagreb for talks about our nations’ shared approach as NATO Allies to stand up for the sovereignty of Ukraine.
In Slovenia, the Defence Secretary met with Defence Minister Matej Tonin. Like Croatia, the UK and Slovenia are marking 30 years of diplomatic relations.
The Prime Minster yesterday (Tuesday) travelled to Ukraine for talks with President Zelenskyy as the UK announced £88 million of new funding to help Ukraine clamp down on corruption and reduce the nation’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.
Britain is considering reinforcing NATO’s defences through new and bolstered deployments which underpin the UK’s support to European allies.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/defence-secretary-meets-nato-allies-to-reaffirm-uk-commitment-to-european-security
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Lord-Lieutenant of West Glamorgan pays tribute to reserves and cadets in the county01/02/2022 15:15:15
The Queen’s representative for West Glamorgan has praised the dedication and commitment of reservists, volunteers, and cadets for the service they give to the country and our communities.
Thousands of military personnel supporting Covid-19 response01/02/2022 12:15:00
Defence medics supporting all four nations of the United Kingdom as part of Operation Rescript.
Defence Secretary visits Netherlands, Germany and NATO Headquarters28/01/2022 10:15:00
The Defence Secretary this week held meetings in The Hague, Brussels and Berlin, continuing a period of diplomacy over the situation in Ukraine.
Royal Navy Ship Delivering Emergency Aid into Tonga27/01/2022 13:15:00
Royal Navy ship HMS Spey arrived into Tonga yesterday (Wednesday 26 January) where her crew have unloaded disaster relief following the devastating Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.
British Army flying new elite attack helicopters24/01/2022 13:33:15
More than a dozen new AH-64E Apaches – one of the most advanced attack helicopters anywhere in the world – are undergoing test flights with the British Army.
Royal Navy strikes £15 million blow to Gulf drugs trade24/01/2022 12:15:00
HMS Montrose seizes over one tonne of illicit drugs in the Gulf of Oman.
UK and Australia conclude first AUKMIN since pandemic24/01/2022 10:27:00
UK and Australian minsters concluded vital defence and security talks following the first AUKMIN meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
UK to support Tonga tsunami response with aid and Royal Navy ship21/01/2022 16:22:00
The UK is sending vital humanitarian assistance and redeploying a Royal Navy ship to support Tonga respond to the catastrophic tsunami that hit the islands.