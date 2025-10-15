Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Defence Secretary meets with the niece of the late Agnes Wanjiru
The UK Defence Secretary, John Healey MP reiterates Government’s steadfast support for her family’s long and painful fight for justice.
The Defence Secretary John Healey MP yesterday met the niece of the late Agnes Wanjiru, Esther Njoki. The meeting follows the Kenyan Director of Public Prosecution determining that a British National should face trial in relation to the murder of Ms Wanjiru, who was killed in Nanyuki in Kenya in 2012.
In April 2025, the Defence Secretary visited Kenya and became the first UK Government Minister to meet Agnes Wanjiru’s family, since her murder in 2012.
Yesterday’s meeting was only the second between UK Government ministers and representatives of Agnes’s family.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:
Six months since our first meeting in Kenya, I was pleased to welcome the niece of the late Agnes Wanjiru, Esther Njoki to London, to reiterate our Government’s steadfast support for her family’s long and painful fight for justice.
I want to pay tribute to Esther, who is an extraordinary spokesperson for her family, and for women who have suffered violence.
We reflected on the significant progress made in recent months, with the case file being handed to the Director of Public Prosecutions in April and a charging decision being made last month. Our Government will continue to do everything we can to support the Kenyan investigation, secure a resolution to this case and finally bring peace to Esther and her grieving family.
The niece of Agnes Wanjiru, Esther Njoki also made a statement after the meeting with the Defence Secretary:
The loss of my beloved aunt, Agnes Wanjiru, has left a permanent scar on my family. It wasn’t just the pain of losing her – it is the years of silence, frustration and trauma we’ve endured trying to get justice since.
Since my family last met with the Secretary of State, there has been a major development with a former British soldier having been charged with my aunt’s murder. This has given us a renewed sense of hope — but we are still far from achieving justice for Agnes. That’s why this meeting with the Secretary of State is crucial. We are urging him and the Government to do everything in their power to ensure the man arrested is extradited to Kenya and faces trial without further delay.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/defence-secretary-meets-with-the-niece-of-the-late-agnes-wanjiru
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK and NATO nations ramp up response to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine and incursions into Europe15/10/2025 14:15:00
More than 85,000 military drones have been delivered by the UK to Ukraine in just six months this year by accelerating production from British companies.
Jobs boost as new storage facility opens in Cumbria to support UK Armed Forces15/10/2025 11:15:00
The newly-established Longtown storage facility will house mission critical equipment, from body armour to spare parts with on-site rail network ensuring faster delivery to frontline forces and reduce costs.
HMS Agamemnon completes first dive15/10/2025 10:15:00
HMS Agamemnon, the sixth Astute Class submarine,has successfully completed her first underwater dive.
National Armaments Director to drive forward defence reform and bolster national arsenal14/10/2025 15:15:15
The Defence Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has announced the appointment of Rupert Pearce as National Armaments Director (NAD) at the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
Royal Marines' bullseye shot stops £35m illegal drugs shipment in the Middle East14/10/2025 10:15:00
It comes as the latest in a series of drug seizures by the Royal Navy in the Gulf region.
Household Cavalry horse Quaker retires after global spotlight13/10/2025 15:15:15
Beloved Household Cavalry horse, who made a remarkable recovery following high-profile bolting incident, retires from duty.
Three members of RAF Lancaster crew buried in The Netherlands13/10/2025 12:15:00
A burial service was held in The Netherlands yesterday for three previously missing WW2 RAF Airmen – crew members of Lancaster ED 603 – which was tragically shot down over the IJsselmeer in The Netherlands, resulting in the death of all seven on board.
Hundreds of missiles delivered to Ukraine months ahead of schedule as UK leads Kyiv trade delegation10/10/2025 13:15:00
Crucial missiles for Ukraine are months ahead of their delivery schedule, as the Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard, led a UK trade delegation visit to Kyiv.