Defence Secretary meets with the niece of the late Agnes Wanjiru

The UK Defence Secretary, John Healey MP reiterates Government’s steadfast support for her family’s long and painful fight for justice.

The Defence Secretary John Healey MP yesterday met the niece of the late Agnes Wanjiru, Esther Njoki. The meeting follows the Kenyan Director of Public Prosecution determining that a British National should face trial in relation to the murder of Ms Wanjiru, who was killed in Nanyuki in Kenya in 2012.

In April 2025, the Defence Secretary visited Kenya and became the first UK Government Minister to meet Agnes Wanjiru’s family, since her murder in 2012.

Yesterday’s meeting was only the second between UK Government ministers and representatives of Agnes’s family.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:

Six months since our first meeting in Kenya, I was pleased to welcome the niece of the late Agnes Wanjiru, Esther Njoki to London, to reiterate our Government’s steadfast support for her family’s long and painful fight for justice. I want to pay tribute to Esther, who is an extraordinary spokesperson for her family, and for women who have suffered violence. We reflected on the significant progress made in recent months, with the case file being handed to the Director of Public Prosecutions in April and a charging decision being made last month. Our Government will continue to do everything we can to support the Kenyan investigation, secure a resolution to this case and finally bring peace to Esther and her grieving family.

The niece of Agnes Wanjiru, Esther Njoki also made a statement after the meeting with the Defence Secretary: