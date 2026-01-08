Defence Secretary statement on US interception of BELLA 1 and Coalition of the Willing meeting

The Defence Secretary yesterday updated the House of Commons on UK assistance to the US military operation to intercept the Motor Vessel BELLA 1, as well as the recent Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris.

With permission, Mr Speaker, and with thanks to you for letting me do this at this late hour, I wish to make a statement to update the House on today’s US operation and yesterday’s Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris.

Today, the US conducted a military operation to intercept the Motor Vessel BELLA 1 in the North Atlantic during its voyage to Russia.

The UK, at the request from the US, supported this operation as part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions-busting and shadow shipping activity.

The BELLA 1 was falsely flagged and subject to US counter-Iran sanctions.

The vessel refused to comply with the US’s exercise of its sanctions’ jurisdiction on 20 December, after which the US Coast Guard Vessel Munroe pursued the ship across the Atlantic Ocean.

This is a sanctioned, stateless vessel which carries a long history of nefarious activity and shares close links with both Iran and Russia.

Following a request from the US, I authorised the use of UK bases and the deployment of Royal Navy and RAF assets to support the operation, including airborne surveillance and RFA Tideforce.

This was a US operation. No UK personnel took part in the boarding.

I can update the House that the Operation is ongoing, but Bella 1 is now under the control of US forces who showed immense courage and professionalism in dangerous and deteriorating maritime conditions.

A stateless vessel may be lawfully interdicted and subjected to the law of the interdicting State.

The US’s enforcement action was based upon counter-Iran sanctions, aimed at stopping Iran from fuelling instability through the profits of illegal oil sales.

The UK supported this action to achieve three objectives:

First, to enforce counter-Iran sanctions.

Second, to tackle the global security threat posed by expanding nefarious maritime activity.

And third, to reinforce British homeland defence and security in this era of rising threat.

Mr Speaker, let me expand.

In 2024, this vessel was sanctioned by the US and subjected to a seizure warrant for illegally transporting Iranian oil.

It reflagged five times in five years – and was falsely flying the Guyana ensign when it was intercepted by the US.

Over a four-year period reports suggest the vessel moved some 7.3 million barrels of Iranian crude oil.

As we know, the proceeds from which are used to finance terrorism and instability across the world.

The Iranian regime continues to export violence across the region through its proxies and partners, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iraqi militias.

It maintains support for Russia by supplying Putin with weapons for his brutal invasion of Ukraine, including Shaheed drones and missiles which target and kill Ukrainian civilians.

And it is telling of course that the vessel – in an attempt to evade the seizure warrant – changed its name and tried to adopt the Russian flag.

Second, Mr Speaker, the UK also supported this military operation to counter an expanding global security threat.

The vessel is part of an increasing web of shadowing shipping that fuels and funds instability across the world, undermines global trade and threatens our national security.

We know Russia operates a vast shadow fleet of its own to bankroll its illegal war in Ukraine.

Last year, it was estimated that Russia sold up to $100 billion from sanctioned oil.

Money which is directly funding attacks against Ukrainian citizens, such as the onslaught during Christmas involving over 600 Russian missiles and drones, which killed at least three people.

We owe it to Ukrainians to step up on these shadow operations, and we are.

This is why deterring, disrupting and degrading the Russian shadow fleet is a priority for this government.

To date, we have imposed sanctions on 544 shadow vessels.

According to estimates, sanctions against the shadow fleet – by the UK and our partners – have forced 200 ships off the seas, almost half of its overall capacity.

While Russia’s critical oil revenues are down 27 per cent compared to October 2024, this is the lowest since the start of its full-scale invasion.

So let me speak plainly:

The UK will not stand by as malign activity increases on the high seas.

And alongside our Allies, we are stepping up our response against shadow vessels – and we will continue do to.

Third, Mr Speaker, this is not just about international security but about threats to our British national security, too.

Iran presents not only a persistent danger to security in the Middle East, but to us here in the UK.

It poses a significant espionage threat and sustains an aggressive cyber-attack campaign against us.

And as reported by the Intelligence and Security Committee, since 2022, the Iranian regime has plotted at least 15 assassination or kidnap attempts on British soil.

Meanwhile, more widely across Europe, we are seeing a pattern of flagrant maritime activity co-ordinated by Russia.

So I applaud and welcome the fact that the Finnish authorities seized a Russian shadow vessel suspected of damaging a communications cable under the Gulf of Finland last week.

And we’ve exposed the Russian spy ship Yantar operating in our waters, surveying our undersea cables.

By assisting our US allies in taking this ship off the seas, we are protecting the British people and our nation.

So this is a stark reminder that our world is changing.

It is less predictable and more dangerous.

This operation, and the shadow fleet show the global links between the security threats faced by the UK and its allies.

The Shadow Fleet itself, is vital to Putin’s ongoing illegal invasion and war in Ukraine. Which brings me onto the second topic of this statement.

Next month we enter the 5th year of Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Yet the Ukrainian people still fight with huge courage and defiance – military and civilian alike.

I am proud to say this house remains united for Ukraine, that Britain remains united for Ukraine.

We know if Putin prevails he won’t stop at Ukraine and we know a secure Europe depends on a strong sovereign Ukraine.

I am also proud of the UK’s leadership on Ukraine. It started under the last government and stepped up under this Government.

Now, we – the UK –lead the 50-nation Ukraine Defence Contact group alongside Germany and secured £50 billion in military aid pledges last year.

And we – with France - lead the Coalition of the Willing, undertaking detailed military planning to help secure peace for the long term when a deal is agreed.

I say to this House: let’s make 2026 the year when peace is not only possible, but the year peace is achieved.

This Government is leading that push for peace.

This Government is building a new deal for European security.

That’s why in Paris yesterday, Mr Speaker, at what was the largest yet meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with 39 nations, my Right Honourable Friend, the Prime Minister – alongside President Macron and President Zelenskyy – signed a Declaration of Intent.

And as the Prime Minister said…

“The purpose of the Coalition of the Willing…

Is to help deliver a peace that can last –

And to work with the US to guarantee Ukraine’s security for the long term.

This work is now more advanced than ever.”

Yesterday’s Declaration advances our work significantly. It confirms the UK and France will a “take a leading role” in:

Using military, economic and diplomatic instruments to ensure the conclusion of a peace agreement, supporting the development of Ukraine’s defence capabilities. And third in creating a Multinational Force for Ukraine which plans to deploy to Ukraine after a ceasefire has been agreed.

Mr Speaker, the MFU plans to deploy units from nations in the Coalition of the Willing to carry out deterrence operations in the air, on land and at sea.

And conduct training, planning, recovery and regeneration of Ukrainian Forces.

The UK and France will also create “military hubs” to support this work across the country and build protected facilities within Ukraine for weapons and equipment.

Mr Speaker, as the Prime Minister has said today, if there were a decision to deploy under the agreement that was signed yesterday, that matter will be brought to the House for a debate beforehand and for a vote on that deployment.

Yesterday, at this largest meeting of the Coalition of the Willing we also agreed further significant steps in Paris.

First, that the UK will participate in US-led monitoring and verification of any ceasefire, we will support the long-term provision of armaments for Ukraine’s defence and we will continue to work with the US towards Security Guarantees to support Ukraine in the case of a future armed attack by Russia.

In Paris, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff described these commitments “are as strong as anyone has ever seen” and

I will soon travel to Kyiv to continue these discussions with Ukrainian political and military leaders.

A secure Europe needs a strong Ukraine.

But we can only get to a peace deal if Putin is ready to make compromises.

Over the Christmas period, Putin showed he still not ready for peace. Hundreds of drones and missiles fired into Ukraine. Russian attacks continuing on the frontline.

So in 2026, we will continue with other nations to step up military support still further.

Our mission: both to support the fight today, as well as secure the peace tomorrow.

And I say to the House in conclusion. Our government will always act in the interests of our national security.

We are committed to countering the threats posed by our adversaries. We are committed to standing by our closest security allies.

And we are committed to keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

Invasion of Ukraine