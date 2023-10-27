Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Defence Secretary travels to Middle East on regional security mission
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps travelled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week to drive forward work to maintain regional stability, protect civilians and strengthen the UK’s defence partnerships.
He met with leaders in both countries as part of the UK’s coordinated diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East and ease tensions across the region, with officials and ministers working closely with more than 40 nations. The Defence Secretary also met his counterpart in Washington DC last week to coordinate the UK and US’s response to the crisis.
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday said:
I’m here in the Middle East to work with some of our most valued defence partners to prevent escalation and protect all civilians.
Only by working together can we stop more innocent families being plunged into suffering.
On Wednesday, the Defence Secretary held talks in Riyadh with Defence Minister His Royal Highness (HRH) Khalid bin Salman. He underscored the UK’s priority of protecting civilians and deterring an escalation that undermines regional stability. The recent deployment of UK military assets in the eastern Mediterranean supports this priority by deterring any malign interference in the conflict.
De-escalation was also top of the agenda in Abu Dhabi, where the Defence Secretary met with President HRH Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Defence Minister Mohammed Al Bowardi. He underlined that the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf partners have a key role to play as interlocutors, mediators and leaders.
The visit came as the UK delivered twenty-one tonnes of life-saving aid for Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including wound care packs, water filters and solar lights. The aid is part of the £30 million increase in humanitarian support for the Occupied Palestinian Territories announced by the Prime Minister.
The UK remains committed to mitigating the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and calling for international humanitarian law to be respected, while standing alongside the people of Israel against the terrorist group Hamas.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/defence-secretary-travels-to-middle-east-on-regional-security-mission
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Graves of two Glasgow soldiers rediscovered in Belgium27/10/2023 13:15:00
The graves of two World War One soldiers, Private (Pte) Peter Keill, aged 20, of 7th Battalion The Seaforth Highlanders and Second Lieutenant (2nd Lt) James Ferris, aged 29, of 16th Battalion The Highland Light Infantry, have finally been marked more than a century after their deaths.
UK delivers humanitarian aid to support Palestinian civilians26/10/2023 14:10:00
An RAF C-17 aircraft is en-route to Egypt to deliver vital UK Government humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.
Three Great War soldiers buried with full military honours in Belgium26/10/2023 09:10:00
More than a century after his death, Lance Serjeant Robert Brand, a 24-year-old Glaswegian soldier has finally been laid to rest with full military honours in Belgium. He was buried alongside two unknown soldiers from the same regiment.
Broader service provision for veterans in Northern Ireland25/10/2023 10:15:00
As part of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) Agreement, the UK Government committed to several veterans-related initiatives.
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps visits US for urgent talks in support of global stability amid Gaza-Israel crisis24/10/2023 15:15:15
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps visited Washington D.C. to hold urgent talks with his counterpart and members of Congress in support of global stability.
New global surveillance aircraft begins UK trials24/10/2023 10:15:00
A new uncrewed RAF aircraft, capable of global surveillance operations, will begin trials in the UK this week.
Royal Engineers lead training effort to help Ukraine defend its critical national infrastructure23/10/2023 15:15:15
Ukrainian civilian engineers have received training in the UK to learn techniques to protect critical infrastructure from Russian drone and missile attacks
Major Military Exercise Strengthens UK Ties in Southeast Asia23/10/2023 13:15:00
UK military personnel from all three services have taken part in a major joint exercise in Southeast Asia this week, strengthening ties with military partners crucial to upholding stability in the region.