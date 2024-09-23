Defence Secretary visits British Army headquarters to thank personnel

Defence Secretary visited Army headquarters at Andover to meet personnel. It is central to keeping the UK safe at home and secure abroad.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP paid tribute to the professionalism and dedication of Army personnel on a visit to the British Army’s headquarters in Andover recently (20 September 2024).

Hosted by the Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Roly Walker, the Defence Secretary met with personnel from across the Army, including apprentices, soldiers and civilians, and received briefings on the Army’s activities and contributions to keeping Britain more secure at home and strong abroad.

John Healey discussed the Government’s commitment to renewing the nation’s contract with those that serve and have served, recognising their unique contribution to UK defence. Serving personnel were given time to ask questions about the Defence Secretary’s and the new Government’s priorities for the Armed Forces and veterans.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP recently said:

The strength of our Armed Forces is down to our people, including all those in the Army, who serve with courage, professionalism and excellence. I am committed to renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served, ensuring they feel supported and valued for the incredible sacrifices they make every day to keep us all safe.

Andover has been the home to the British Army since 2010, with over 2,000 military and civilian personnel working at the headquarters.