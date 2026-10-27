RUSI
|Printable version
Defence Spending: Challenges for the Budget and Beyond
Funding further increases in defence spending would require hard choices – cutting spending elsewhere, raising taxes or borrowing more – both at this Budget and in the years ahead.
In June this year, John Healey resigned as Defence Secretary over the government’s refusal to increase defence spending further, arguing that 'a headmark date for 3% of GDP on defence in 2030 is what Britain must set'. Now, as Chancellor, he must decide whether to commit to reaching 3% by 2030 – meaning increasing defence spending faster than current plans – and, if so, where any additional money is to come from.
Defence spending has increased substantially in recent years. Existing plans imply that NATO-qualifying spending (a broad measure including most Ministry of Defence spending, along with military pensions and some spending on intelligence agencies) will reach 2.7% of GDP by 2027–28, up from 2.1% in 2023–24. But there is clear pressure for the UK to go further and faster. The government has committed to spend 3% of GDP on defence at some point in the next parliament, and 3.5% by 2035 alongside NATO Allies. (NATO Allies also committed to spend an extra 1.5% of GDP on wider 'resilience and security' by 2035, but the government has suggested this would be met within pre-existing spending plans, so here we focus on 'core' defence spending.)
While the UK has increased spending considerably, some other NATO countries have moved further and faster. Poland spent a similar share of GDP on defence to the UK four years ago, but by 2025 had increased defence spending to 4.3% of GDP. Germany is also planning to increase defence spending faster than the UK, and overtook the UK as having the second -largest defence budget in NATO in 2024.
Further increases could be expensive. Even before any new commitments, the government still needs to find an average of £1.2 billion per year to fully fund top-ups announced alongside the Defence Investment Plan in June. Reaching 3% of GDP on defence by 2030–31 would require around £11 billion of additional spending in that year, relative to keeping defence spending at 2.7% of GDP. Going further to 3.5% would require an even larger, and more sustained, increase.
The central question – at both this Budget and next year's Spending Review – is how the government will reconcile its defence ambitions with an already-challenging fiscal outlook, a commitment to reduce the size of the deficit and substantial pressures to increase spending on other public services. The government could fund higher defence spending through cutting spending elsewhere, increasing taxes or raising borrowing. But all three look challenging.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/defence-spending-challenges-budget-and-beyond
Latest News from
RUSI
Why the Netherlands Must Hold the Line on ASML27/10/2026 14:25:00
If the Netherlands agrees to US export controls, it must be mindful of its vulnerability to retaliatory measures from Beijing.
Why Kazakhstan Joined Both the American and Chinese AI Initiatives26/10/2026 14:25:00
Kazakhstan did not choose between Washington’s Pax Silica and Beijing’s WAICO: it joined both. It needs technology from both superpowers, and a say in the rules.
The Missing Pillar of European Resilience23/10/2026 14:25:00
Social cohesion is the one pillar of the EU's Hybrid Toolbox with no funding of its own. Countering Russian hybrid warfare means building it locally.
Nature Credits: Europe’s Next Financial Crime Blind Spot22/10/2026 14:25:00
Brussels is designing a nature credits market with integrity rules but none on money laundering; its own carbon market shows what that gap can cost.
FATF Has Declared War on Fraud. Not All Its Allies Can Afford to Fight20/10/2026 09:25:00
The UK is right to put fraud at the heart of its FATF presidency. Success will require source countries to have the means to act.
RUSI's Centre for Finance and Security and ManchesterCF Announce Partnership19/10/2026 14:25:00
The collaboration will offer new training and capacity building for those involved in fighting financial crime and sanctions evasion.
Fentanyl in Italy and the European Opioid Market19/10/2026 12:15:00
Italy’s low fentanyl death toll reflects Europe’s distinct opioid market history, not mafia restraint – but synthetic opioids such as nitazenes are a growing threat.
Ukraine Has Imposed a Kerosene Shortage on Russia16/10/2026 14:25:00
Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries have caused a Russian kerosene shortage, disrupting flights, draining the budget and pushing Central Asian partners towards other suppliers.