Defence Support CDLS Commendations 2024
The Chief of Defence Logistics and Support (CDLS) has announced the CDLS Commendations 2024 recipients.
CDLS Vice Admiral (VAdm) Andy Kyte has announced the names of the individuals and teams recognised in the CDLS Commendations 2024, including 6 industry partners.
The recipients have been awarded a CDLS Commendation for their commitment and dedication to the delivery and improvement of support to the front line.
VAdm Andy Kyte said:
It is with great honour that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all recipients of the CDLS Commendation 2024. Your dedication and exceptional contributions have made a profound and lasting impact on support, and you should take immense pride in your achievements.
This year, I am also pleased to announce the inclusion of 6 distinguished industry awardees. This not only underscores the vital and enduring partnership between defence and industry, but also serves as a testament to the power of collaboration in achieving our shared goals. The inclusion of industry representatives in the CDLS Commendations will continue to be a cornerstone of our recognition process moving forward.
Once again, I commend each of you for your outstanding work and commitment to excellence. You have set a remarkable standard for all to follow, and I look forward to presenting your awards in person later this year.
Individuals and teams will be formally awarded their Commendations later in the year.
Ministry of Defence recipients
- Mr Chris Leonard, Defence Support
- Major Rob Kelly, Royal Logistic Corps
- Commander Justin Rowland, Royal Navy
- Captain Paul Ryan, Royal Logistic Corps
- Staff Sergeant Barry Langley, Royal Logistic Corps
- Commander Chris Fingleton, Royal Australian Navy (pictured receiving his Commendation ahead of his promotion and move back to Australia).
- Lieutenant Colonel John Young, Royal Logistic Corps
- Ms Gemma Edwards, Defence Support
- Major Anthony Bryant, Royal Regiment of Fusiliers
- WO1 (Conductor) Richard Ockwell, Royal Logistic Corps
- Mrs Linda Hoadley, Field Army
- Major Dan Heavey, Royal Logistic Corps
- Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician Jack Barnett, Royal Navy
- Team: Navy Demand Data Interim Solution (NDDIS)
- Team: Logistics Services and Commodities (LS&C)
- Team: Interim Strategic Sea Lift (I-SSL)
- Team: Generation Logistics Team
Industry recipients
- Frank Murphy (TFD Europe) and Darren Jackson (Public Sector Recruiting)
- Rebecca MacLean (Geopura)
- Team: Tornado 2 Tempest Rolls Royce
- Team: Revolutionary Hydrogen Generation - Fuelling MOD’s Future
- Team: Babcock Project HECTOR delivery team
- Team Leidos Operations Team
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/defence-support-cdls-commendations-2024
