Scottish Government
|Printable version
Defence Technical Excellence Colleges
£10 million investment to grow skills in defence sector.
Innovation Minister Alyn Smith has confirmed £10 million investment to develop two Defence Technical Excellence Colleges (DTECs) for Scotland.
Plans are underway to allocate sites in the east and west of the country to support the development of skills for well-paid careers in areas such as defence engineering, advanced manufacturing and maritime technology.
Along with Economy Secretary Stephen Flynn, Mr Smith has written to Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard and Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander, to confirm the Scottish Government will match UK Government funding needed to underpin future industrial growth and competitiveness.
Mr Smith said:
“Scotland is well placed to seize the opportunities arising out of the defence industry - with a highly skilled workforce, world-class colleges and universities and internationally recognised manufacturing. DTECs will allow workers to upskill and connect the next generation to opportunities in sectors where demand for a highly-skilled workforce is rising rapidly.
“I am pleased to confirm we will partner with the UK Government to develop plans for DTECs in Scotland and build on the £3.7 billion to Scotland’s economy provided by the defence sector.
“Our Programme for Government committed to establishing a responsible defence industrial growth programme to maximise the economic opportunities arising from increased defence spending. We will work with partners to ensure our workers are equipped with the right skills for emerging jobs in this vital sector.”
Background
Consultation will be held to understand which colleges can achieve DTEC status and how to implement this.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/defence-technical-excellence-colleges/
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