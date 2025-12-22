Defra announces biggest animal welfare reforms in a generation

Government launches new plans to protect and improve the lives of our pets, farmed and wild animals

The government will launch its Animal Welfare Strategy on Monday 22 December, setting out new plans to protect treasured pets and much-loved wildlife across the country.

These generational reforms will end the cruel practice of puppy farming, where breeding dogs are kept in appalling conditions, often overbred, and denied proper care. These inhumane practices often result in puppies suffering from long-term health issues.

The Strategy further enhances protections for dogs and wildlife, building on new laws that put an end to puppy smuggling.

Farm animals in England and Wales will be better protected from dog attacks thanks to new livestock worrying laws. Tougher penalties and greater police powers will help relieve the emotional and financial strain these attacks place on farming communities.

Legislation, regulations and current practices need to be reformed as they have not kept pace with the latest evidence, and there have been instances of individuals taking advantage of loopholes.

The Animal Welfare Strategy, launched today by the Environment Secretary, will help fix this and deliver the most ambitious welfare reforms in a generation – in line with our manifesto promise.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:

We’re a nation of animal lovers. This government is delivering the most ambitious animal welfare strategy in a generation. Visiting Battersea Dogs and Cats Home reminded me that millions of families welcome pets into their homes every year. Our strategy will raise welfare standards for animals in the home, on the farm and in the wild. We’ve already acted to improve zoo standards, end puppy smuggling and protect livestock from dog attacks. Now, we’re planning to ban caged hens, cruel snares, trail hunting, and curb low welfare dog breeding.”

The Animal Welfare Strategy sets out how the government will deliver:

Improved welfare for companion animals by:

Reforming dog breeding practices to improve health and welfare, preventing animals from becoming unwell and ending puppy farming

Consulting on a ban on the use of electric shock collars due to the possible harm to our pets

Considering the introduction of new licences for domestic rescue and rehoming organisations to ensure rescues have the right checks in place

Promoting responsible dog ownership to protect public safety

Improved welfare for farmed animals by:

Moving away from confinement systems such as colony cages for laying hens and the use of pig farrowing crates

Addressing the welfare issues that arise from the use of carbon dioxide to stun pigs because of animal welfare concerns

Introducing humane slaughter requirements for farmed fish to spare them avoidable pain

Promoting the use of slow growing meat chicken breeds

Protection for wild animals by:

Banning trail hunting amidst concerns it is being used as a smokescreen for hunting

Banning snare traps because they cause suffering to animals and can catch pets

Introducing a close season for hares which should reduce the number of adult hares being shot in the breeding season, meaning that fewer young hares are left motherless and vulnerable to starvation and predation

The Animal Welfare Strategy builds on this government’s proven track record in delivering reforms for animals. This includes introducing new, world-leading standards for zoos earlier this year and supporting passage of the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Act 2025 and the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act.

The government will work with interested parties to deliver the strategy by the end of 2030.

The Animal Welfare Strategy will be published on Monday 22 December.

Thomas Schultz-Jagow, Director of Advocacy and Prevention at RSPCA, said:

“The government’s new Animal Welfare Strategy is a significant step forward which has the potential to improve the lives of millions of animals. People in the UK love animals and they want to see governments leading the way to outlaw cruel practices which cause suffering such as a phase out of cages for laying hens and farrowing crates for pigs.

“As we need a radical rethink about the way we see and treat animals in this country, this strategy leads the way by showing a strong commitment to animal welfare. We look forward to continuing to work with the government to give all animals the protection they deserve.”

Sonul Badiani-Hamment, FOUR PAWS UK Country Director, said:

“FOUR PAWS UK welcomes the publication of the Animal Welfare Strategy today and the commitments outlined which have the potential to transform the lives of millions of animals. Improving animal welfare is not only a moral and ethical imperative, but also essential to building a healthy and prosperous nation. By taking action to end the use of confinement systems in farming, banning trail hunting and tackling the scourge of puppy farming, the government can significantly reduce animal suffering in the UK. The priority now must be swift action to deliver on these commitments for animals, and FOUR PAWS UK stands ready to support the Government in doing so.”

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, said:

“We welcome the Government’s new Animal Welfare Strategy, particularly its commitment to delivering the measures set out in the recently passed Animal Welfare Bill, which will prevent the import of underage puppies, heavily pregnant dogs and dogs with mutilations.

“We are also pleased that the Government plans to consult on the regulation of rehoming centres. We have seen too many cases of neglect and fatalities involving dogs at the hands of unregulated individuals, and the public strongly supports mandatory licensing and regular inspections. We look forward to working with the Government to ensure the Strategy is implemented swiftly and effectively, so that all dogs are properly protected.”

Claire Bass, senior director of campaigns and public affairs at Humane World for Animals, said:

“There are hundreds of millions of animals in the UK whose health and wellbeing depends on humans and we welcome this Strategy’s commitment to tackle some of the most indefensible and avoidable forms of suffering.

“The Government’s commitment towards phasing out farrowing crates for mother pigs is in tune with both welfare science and public opinion. Supporting farmers to give animals more of the freedom they need and deserve is a hugely commendable and popular goal.”

Anthony Field, Head of Compassion in World Farming UK, said:

“Compassion in World Farming welcomes the UK Government’s new Animal Welfare Strategy as a landmark step forward in protecting farmed animals across Britain. By committing to phase out cages for laying hens and farrowing crates for pigs, over 7 million hens and 150,000 pigs will benefit annually.

“We are also delighted that the Government’s commitment to improve the welfare of tens of millions of pigs and fish at slaughter. The Government is raising the bar for farmed animal welfare.

“Compassion very much welcomes the Government’s leadership on this and looks forward to working with them to turn these commitments into the much-needed policy changes as soon as possible.”

Michael Webb, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Battersea, said:

“Battersea welcomes the Government’s new Animal Welfare Strategy. The reforms laid out in the Strategy will address some of the key issues that we as a charity have been campaigning for over many years, including regulating the rescue sector, tackling bad breeding practices and putting an end to puppy smuggling.

“There is clearly still a lot of detail to work out, and the Strategy does not claim to tackle every problem animals face. However, Battersea is hopeful that it will be the catalyst for real, lasting change and ultimately make a brighter future for animals across the country. We look forward to working alongside the Government to ensure these promises are implemented effectively and ultimately safeguard the welfare of dogs and cats.”

Charlotte Di Cello, Chief Commercial Officer at Waitrose, comments:

“The Animal Welfare Strategy is an important step towards better lives for farmed animals. Shoppers want higher welfare standards and it is really good to know that some of the more inhumane methods of farming, such as fast-growing chickens, will be consigned to history in the UK.

“Waitrose has led the industry on higher welfare in partnership with British farmers: we stopped selling eggs from caged hens nearly 25 years ago; this year delivered the Better Chicken Commitment for all own-label chicken and all own-label pork will be free range by 2027. Our new welfare rating label has been welcomed and we are hopeful the strategy will be a springboard to a mandatory scheme in the future to boost transparency and more conscious choice for shoppers.”

Emma Slawinski, chief executive of the League Against Cruel Sports, said:

“The bans already in place in Wales and Scotland marked a pivotal step in acknowledging the unnecessary suffering caused by these indiscriminate and cruel devices, so the government’s announcement that it will implement a ban on the use of snares in England is very welcome indeed.

“Snares pose a constant danger in the countryside, and not just for the animals these traps are laid to catch. The League has compiled case studies over many years where animals such as badgers, hares, and even pet dogs and cats have been caught and killed by snares, often discovered by members of the public left horrified by what they have seen.

“These traps are blunt instruments of cruelty, often used for no other reason than to protect millions of game birds which are later shot just for fun, and have no place in a country committed to taking a progressive approach to animal welfare. We commend the government for taking robust steps to ensure we will become such a country by outlawing snares.”