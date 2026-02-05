Defra Secretary of State IPBES-12 speech

Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Emma Reynolds recently spoke at IBPES-12 on Tuesday 3 February.

Good morning.

It is my great honour to welcome you to Manchester and the UK for the twelfth session of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

And I am delighted to share some words from His Majesty The King. He wrote to me expressing his disappointment that he couldn’t be here in person today but wanted me to read the following on his behalf:

“I would like to extend my warmest welcome to Manchester, and to the United Kingdom, to all the delegates attending this twelfth meeting of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

We all know why Nature is so vitally important as, above all, we are part of it, not apart from it. It is the keystone infrastructure regulating our planetary system, including our climate, the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe. It is the basic fabric supporting all living processes on Earth, including all our economic activities. Therefore, it is the ultimate foundation of our societies and, critically, our economy – as well as of our own humanity.

But we know Nature is under the most severe threat. We are witnessing an unprecedented triple crisis of biodiversity loss, climate change and pollution at a pace that far outstrips the planet’s ability to cope. The best available science can help inform decisions and actions, in order to steward Nature and, most important, to restore it for future generations. Critically, we possess the knowledge to reverse this existential crisis and transition towards an economy that prospers in harmony with Nature.

IPBES has successfully brought together world-leading scientists, Indigenous and local knowledge, citizen science, and governments, to share valuable knowledge through the critically important IPBES. Assessments. We have the opportunity to create and deploy, at scale, instruments that can leverage this knowledge for tangible investments, through strong partnerships with governments, the investment community and the private sector.

This week you will work to agree the Business and Biodiversity Assessment; I pray with all my heart, that it will help shape concrete action for years to come, including leveraging public and private sector finance to close by, 2030, the annual global biodiversity gap of approximately 700 billion U.S. dollars.

Institutions like the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits, seeded by the UK and French governments, can help bridge these gaps by creating conservation finance instruments, as promoted by the Global Biodiversity Framework. Instruments like high integrity biodiversity credits, especially if integrated with high integrity carbon credits, can promote inclusive business models which could unlock billions of dollars in critical investment, channel funds to Nature’s stewards and, through this, support the inclusive development of Nature-rich countries.

I would like to thank all the experts and delegates for your crucially important efforts in these most challenging of times and can only wish you well in your deliberations. Future generations and the sanctity of Nature herself depend upon them…”

As His Majesty says we are witnessing a triple crisis of biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution. The work of IPBES is vital to addressing it.

The question before us now is how we turn that knowledge into action. I want to speak about three things: the urgency of collective action, the critical role of science, and the opportunities for business.

First, the urgency of collective action.

At the last meeting of IPBES the Transformative Change Assessment Report was published. This called for a “whole-of-society” approach to addressing the biodiversity crisis, meaning that there is a role for every person and organisation to create transformative change at multiple levels.

Around the world, momentum is building.

Countries are restoring wetlands and forests.

Communities are reviving degraded landscapes.

Businesses are increasingly investing in nature as they have realised it delivers real returns.

The tide for nature is beginning to turn.

But we cannot afford to slow down. The window to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 is narrowing. We need to build on that momentum – and we need to do it now.

That is why organisations like IPBES matter more than ever.

At a time when some are stepping back from international cooperation, the rest of us must step forward.

Together we will demonstrate that protecting and restoring nature isn’t just an environmental necessity, it’s essential for our security, our economy, and our future.

The UK’s commitment to multilateralism remains steadfast. We believe that by working together – sharing knowledge, aligning policies, and holding one another accountable – we can halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

This week, we come together to approve the Business and Biodiversity Assessment. This is multilateralism in action. This is what global cooperation looks like.

And the assessment would not be possible without the critical role of science. This is the second point I want to talk about.

Sound policy must be built on sound evidence. The decisions we make –in the negotiation room and in capitals around the world – must be guided by the best and most up-to-date science available.

IPBES exists to provide exactly that.

Bringing together world-leading experts from every corner of the globe, collating evidence, and translating complex research into actionable guidance.

IPBES gives policymakers the tools we need to act wisely and effectively.

In an age of misinformation and short-term thinking, it is vital to protect and champion organisations that tell us the truth about our world.

IPBES is one of those organisations, and the UK is proud to support its work.

The science is vital. But it only matters if we act on it.

I have spoken about the whole-of-society effort. But given the scale of investment required and the unique influence the private sector holds, I want to focus now on my third point, and the theme for this international gathering, the opportunity for business.

Business depends on nature for raw materials, clean water, a stable climate, and the food that sustains its workers.

And businesses that recognise their dependency on nature are proving that nature-positive investment works – strengthening supply chains, unlocking innovation, and delivering real returns.

This week in Manchester, alongside this plenary, business leaders from Aviva, Lloyds Banking, and others will gather to share what they are learning and what they are doing.

It is encouraging and indeed exciting to see the private sector recognising that nature is central to their future – and coming together to accelerate action.

The Business and Biodiversity Assessment will be a key tool to support businesses to take further action.

These pioneering businesses are sending out a clear message to others. Nature is not separate from your interests – it is fundamental to them.

Business, as well as government, must act now to protect and restore nature.

Delegates, we have the science. We have the frameworks. We have willing partners across government, academia, and industry.

What we need now is action – collective, urgent, and sustained.

Let Manchester be remembered as the place where we turned knowledge into impact.

Thank you.