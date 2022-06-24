Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
Delight for Merthyr Tydfil as charity secure £78,000 to fight food poverty
Hope Church Merthyr Tydfil, a food poverty charity are celebrating £78,000 for their ‘Help@Hope – Hope Pantry’ project to develop their community pantry and offer a one-to-one befriending service. The charity is just one of 76 community groups across Wales celebrating a share of over £4.6 million from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.
Hope Church’s current work began during the first lockdown as they shopped for those unable to leave the house, before evolving into delivering free, emergency, food parcels and offering a telephone befriending service. Demand quickly grew and the charity adapted their activities to offering up to £25 worth of food per week in return for a £3.50 weekly membership fee.
The latest grant will let the charity increase membership of the pantry by half again. At least 30 local volunteers will develop their skills and confidence delivering a face-to-face befriending service and weekly café style get togethers, which will build strong friendships within the area.
Dr Paul Gaskin, Chair of the Trustees at the charity, explained
“Hope Church Merthyr are delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund are supporting us to deliver and expand our projects. The grant will directly help the community with both food insecurity and issues of loneliness and isolation.”
Local Member of Parliament for Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney Gerald Jones welcomed news of the funding saying:
“With the cost of living crisis causing hardship for families across the country, Hope Pantry provides much needed access to affordable food.
“I’ve seen first-hand the work Hope Pantry does, and I know that this funding will make a real difference to the lives of people across Merthyr Tydfil.”
Gwyl Maldwyn in Powys were also celebrating their successful application for £8,820 for their upcoming festival between 24-26 June with entertainment for people of all ages. It will expand on previous festivals and re-introduce community activities following the pandemic.
Emyr Wyn, Chair of Gwyl Maldwyn, said:
“The grant we’ve received from The National Lottery Community Fund has allowed us to move to a new location and expand our activities for the whole community. The Festival will be open to all ages, babies and the young on the Saturday, and a feast for everyone in the evenings.”
Stand North Wales CIC were awarded a £333,000 grant and will support children, young people, and adults who have additional needs and disabilities. They will build on existing work to support stronger, more inclusive communities, where people are connected, included and respected.
The directors of Stand North Wales said:
“This will make an enormous difference to our families. We will be hosting an event on the second of November to celebrate at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, which will also showcase the work of our community partners, and we will be inviting families and organisations to attend in due course.
“We would like to thank all our families for supporting our application and helping to shape the work we deliver.”
Volcano Theatre Company in Swansea will use their £2,500 grant to help children aged 9 to 10 to explore their mental health and re-integrate into school through creative arts workshops.
Cerian Appleby, Year 5 teacher at St Joseph’s Cathedral Primary School who will work with Volcano Theatre, said:
“We are very excited in St. Joseph’s Cathedral Primary School to have the opportunity to work with Volcano Theatre thanks to National Lottery funding.
“The ‘Growing Together’ project will allow our children to explore some of the emotional challenges that they faced during the Covid-19 pandemic through a unique, immersive theatre experience. We are hoping through this funded opportunity children will not only have opportunities to be more creative and imaginative but also through theatre, they will become more expressive; ‘growing’ in their ability to communicate their emotions with each other and to express thoughts and feelings more freely.”
John Rose, Wales Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said “Hope Church Merthyr play a vital role in supporting their community and this grant will allow them to continue being there for people in Merthyr Tydfil in future.
"National Lottery players raise more than £30 million each week for good causes across the UK and the projects funded over the past month show the crucial difference players make through their tickets. I look forward to following all of their progress.”
To read the full list of 76 community organisations who received a total of £4,685,612, please see the attached list.
National Lottery Awards for All Wales
A quick way to apply for smaller amounts of funding between £300 and £10,000.
Read more about this programme
People and Places: Medium grants
Funding capital and revenue community projects from £10,001 to £100,000.
Read more about this programme
People and Places: Large grants
Funding capital and revenue community projects from £100,001 to £500,000.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-06-23/delight-for-merthyr-tydfil-as-charity-secure-78-000-to-fight-food-poverty
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
£200,000 National Lottery funding providing intergenerational workshops in Enfield21/06/2022 16:15:00
Helping build on the strengths and potential of local people, North London charity Niburu Recordings, is using over £200,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, to provide volunteering, training, and development activities in the area.
Lifesaving rescue service staying afloat thanks to National Lottery funding21/06/2022 15:20:00
As we approach the busy summer months and long-awaited trips to the coast, understanding the importance of water safety is crucial. Thanks to £10,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, Solent Rescue can continue to provide both land and maritime rescue services in the Western and Central Solent area, including the over half a million visitors to Lepe Country Park each year.
£100 million National Lottery boost set to make a big difference to communities across England21/06/2022 11:10:00
Almost £100 million of vital National Lottery funding has gone to communities across England over the last three months[1] supporting local and grassroots projects making a real difference to people’s lives.
National Lottery asks communities to have their say on funding, as they announce the latest grants in Northern Ireland16/06/2022 10:25:00
Communities across Northern Ireland are benefitting from more than £5.8 million announced today by The National Lottery Community Fund.
£2 million National Lottery investment to take action on climate change in Fife15/06/2022 12:15:00
Greener Kirkcaldy has received £2,102,234 of National Lottery funding to continue its work with local Fife communities inspiring and informing them to take action on climate change.
Communities celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee across the UK thanks to National Lottery funding13/06/2022 14:10:00
Communities across the UK came together over the Platinum Jubilee weekend to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of public service, with hundreds of events taking place thanks to support from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.
Tarras Valley shares in funding from Scottish Land Fund09/06/2022 13:20:00
£1,000,000 for Tarras Valley Nature Reserve
Dormant accounts funding for Scottish youth projects hits £50 million mark31/05/2022 13:20:00
Young Start, the fund awarding dormant accounts cash to help young Scots achieve their full potential, today reaches the £50 million mark with a Highland youth group becoming the 1000thproject to celebrate funding.