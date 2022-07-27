Delivering a Better Future: APM’s Strategy

Creating our refreshed strategy

Since the introduction of our previous strategy in 2017, we’ve celebrated many significant milestones. However, the world has also undergone huge change. To meet the needs of a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world, we must continue to adapt and evolve.

This strategy has been created as an evolution of our previous strategy, Inspiring Positive Change, with our charitable objects serving as a compass. We undertook a significant period of research, reflection and stakeholder consultation to understand our environment, both now and in the future. From this discovery phase, we were able to choose the strategic options that would best support the outcomes that stakeholders had identified.

By using our previous strategy as a platform, we aim to build on past successes and continue on our path of helping the project profession deliver better.