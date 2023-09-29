Delivering a fair and secure net zero energy system

Plan to secure a just transition to be published next year.

A strategy to drive Scotland’s fair and just transition away from fossil fuels will be published by next Summer.

Energy Minister Gillian Martin announced the timeline as the consultation responses to the draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, and independent analysis of those responses, were published.

The responses, and continued engagement with a range of interested parties including industry, the Just Transition Commission and the Scottish Energy Advisory Board, will inform the finalised strategy.

Stressing the importance of reaching net zero in a way that spreads the benefits and costs of energy decarbonisation fairly, Ms Martin re-iterated calls for the UK Government to do more to accelerate investment, reform markets and ensure benefits flow to communities.

Ms Martin said:

“Delivering on our climate obligations with an unwavering commitment to a fair and just journey to net zero is an absolute priority for the Scottish Government.

“The consultation confirmed broad support for our vision and highlighted the importance of providing policy certainty to enable investment in skills, infrastructure and technologies. We will now publish our Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan by next Summer, setting out how we intend to create a net zero energy system that delivers affordable, secure and clean energy while benefiting communities across Scotland by providing high quality jobs and economic opportunities.

“We believe that all future extraction of fossil fuels must be subject to strict climate compatibility and energy security tests. Our focus is on meeting our energy security needs, reducing emissions and delivering affordable energy supplies, whilst ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea resources decline.”

