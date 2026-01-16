Friday 16 Jan 2026 @ 12:10
Delivering Additional Support for Learning

A national review into the provision of  Additional Support for Learning (ASL) will be led by former Chief Inspector of Education in Scotland Janie McManus.

Announcing the appointment to Parliament, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said Ms McManus will lead an expert group to examine how to strengthen delivery, including provision in schools and how policy is translating into effective practice.

The review report will be completed within two months and be shared at a National Engagement Event on 12 March. This will be the first in a series of events, enabling teachers and practitioners to come together and showcase effective ASL practice from different local authorities across the country.

The Education Secretary said:

“I am delighted that Janie McManus, our Professional Advisor for Education, is leading this work. She brings substantial experience in inclusive education and system improvement, and will lead a rigorous, evidence-informed review.

“Our ASL National Engagement Event will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to come together, reflect on the findings, and to hear more about the short, actionable improvement agenda, which will inform the next phase of ASL policy design.

“This work will mean we are in a strong position to shape the next phase of ASL policy, ensuring future developments move swiftly from insight to implementation.

“Our commitment is unwavering to build an education system where school staff have the tools and confidence to meet diverse needs and where children and young people with additional support needs thrive – every day, in every classroom, in every community.”

Background

Local authority spending on ASL reached more than £1 billion in 2023-24 – up from just under £7 million in 2019-20. The Scottish Government has provided further funding in 2025-26 to bolster the ASL workforce nationally and locally – supporting recruitment, retention and targeted professional learning.

