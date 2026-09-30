Delivering better local mental health support

Improving mental health and wellbeing

People needing support with their mental health and wellbeing will get access to help closer to home, including through new walk-in hubs and 24/7 emergency response teams.

Developed in partnership with COSLA, the new Mental Health and Wellbeing Delivery Plan seeks to improve mental health support and services over the next three years.

The plan also responds to pressures on emergency services and a rise in the complexity of cases being presented to mental health professionals and the wider workforce.

Commitments in the plan include:

expanding community-based mental health support including the development of walk-in mental health hubs like SAMH’s ‘The Nook’, giving people access to local support without a referral

increasing the 24/7 mental health support provided by the Mental Health Triage Cars, specialist emergency response vehicles currently operating in Glasgow, Inverness and Dundee, to every region in Scotland

growing Scotland’s NHS 24 Mental Health Hub to include Psychological Therapies reducing pressure on A&E and other emergency services

developing a new approach to support adults with neurodevelopmental needs

Speaking during a visit to a healthy living centre in Wester Hailes, which offers local mental health support, Minister for Mental Wellbeing Maree Todd said the plan fulfilled a Programme for Government commitment.

She added:

“Good mental health underpins not just good health outcomes but can make the difference to someone being able to access and keep a job, their ability to focus and do well at school, and shape positive relationships throughout their life. “This refreshed Delivery Plan is part of wider system reform and represents a joint commitment from national and local government to take action to improve the mental health of our population. “We need a system that can adapt to meet different needs across a person’s life, regardless of where you live. Key to this is providing support and early intervention, that's why services offered at places like Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre are so important, giving people somewhere to walk in and get help for common mental wellbeing issues without needing a referral."

COSLA Health and Social Care Spokesperson, Councillor Paul Kelly said:

“Local Government plays an important role in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of our communities. As we seek to challenge poverty, offer quality housing , greenspace and education for example we can help prevent people becoming, or getting more unwell. We also provide a range of services that directly support people with their mental wellbeing. This sits alongside the crucial work of the NHS and the third sector in providing the mental health and wellbeing support and care people need. “I welcome our new, joint delivery plan, which aims to build on this whole system approach as we work together to help people achieve the best mental health and wellbeing possible.”

Background

Mental Health Strategy Delivery Plan

The plan supports the priorities and outcomes outlined in the 2023 Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy and is underpinned by the Population Health Framework and Service Renewal Framework, both published in 2025, which focus on prevention and joined-up local services. It will be overseen by the Mental Health and Wellbeing Leadership Board, supported by people with lived experience through the Diverse Experiences Advisory Panel.