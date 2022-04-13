Association for Project Management
Delivering change in waterfall and agile
This panel discussion on Tuesday 19 October 2021 was one in a series of collaborative sessions between the APM Enabling Change SIG, the APM People SIG and the Change Management Institute exploring how we practitioners work more closely together to realise project outcomes and benefits.
The focus of the session was to discuss how our Change Management thinking and actions may adapt depending on which delivery approach (waterfall or agile/incremental) we adopt.
The question for discussion was:
‘From your professional experience would you facilitate a change initiative differently when using a waterfall or incremental (agile) approach? If so what are the differences?
This was a highly interactive session using break out rooms to enable smaller more focused group discussions before the key points from each group were summarised and shared with all participants in the main meeting room.
There was great positive interaction and participants felt that they could openly and safely discuss their own and others’ views. The different perspectives from the other groups were valued, as was the opportunity to meet other people from the project and change professions.
The diverse experience of the participants offered great opportunities for both learning from and sharing knowledge with our fellow participants.
A summary of the key points from the discussions can be found here. Please note that this summary is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all aspects for consideration, but it does reflect the discussion on the day.
Please keep an eye on the events page for future sessions in this collaborative series.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/delivering-change-in-waterfall-and-agile/
