Delivering educational improvements

Attainment, attendance and teacher numbers rise.

The number of pupils reaching expected levels of literacy and numeracy in Scotland’s schools is at the highest level on record, officials statistics show.

In primary schools, expected levels in literacy have increased to the highest level ever (74.5%), while for numeracy the figure of 80.3% is the same as last year’s record high. In secondary, the proportions of S3s reaching the expected level in literacy (89.8%) and numeracy (90.9%) are also the highest on record, according to the Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) Levels 2024-25. The last year has also seen a narrowing of the poverty-related attainment gap to a record low at all levels.

Meanwhile, attendance rates increased in schools to 91% in 2024-25, up from 90.3% the previous year, while absences, both authorised and unauthorised, are down, according to separate figures published yesterday.

Teacher numbers have also increased nationally in 2025, with the pupil-teacher ratio improving, while average primary class sizes also reduced, according to the latest Pupil and Teacher Characteristics 2025.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth yesterday said:

“The Scottish Government has been determined to drive forward educational improvements in Scotland’s schools and these statistics show clear progress is being made across several measures. “Attainment levels are at record highs in literacy and numeracy following Scottish Government investment of £1.75 billion in the Scottish Attainment Challenge over the past decade - aimed at improving outcomes for children and young people impacted by poverty. “We know that better engagement leads to better outcomes, so it’s hugely encouraging to see the improvement in attendance and a fall in absences, including a noticeable reduction in persistent absence levels, after the work being done to address this since the pandemic. “The rise in teacher numbers reflects our investment in the workforce, which means that Scotland continues to have the lowest pupil-teacher ratio and the best paid teachers in the UK. We recognise there is more work needed to return these numbers to their 2023 levels and we will continue to work with councils towards this. “This evidence further underlines the strong recovery we are seeing in schools following the pandemic, after this year’s national exam results showed the poverty-related attainment gap narrowing at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher levels. It is testament to the hard work of pupils, teachers and staff in schools and I am committed to working with them to deliver further improvements.”

