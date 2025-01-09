Delivering Exceptional Service in the UK Public Sector Starts with Identity

Read techUK member Okta's guest insight into how identity and access management can bolster the public sector.

Okta

As public sector organisations face increasing digital complexity, legacy technologies no longer meet modern security, scalability, and operational demands.

Cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, like Okta, offer flexibility, while improving data security, patient confidentiality and creating a seamless digital experience across healthcare, education, government, and not-for-profits.

Read through Okta’s Public Sector Benefits Guide to dive deeper into the facts and stats that make Okta critical to helping your organisation reach its full potential.

Education: Enriching Identity for Education

Educational institutions are faced with a lack of funding and an increase in cyber threats, leading to a growing number of targeted cyber-attacks against the sector. Traditional IAM systems often struggle with various authentication protocols, creating barriers to smooth user experiences.

With cyber-attacks on the rise—97% of higher education institutions experienced a breach in the past year—securing access is crucial. Okta’s cloud-based solution unifies access management, supporting students, faculty, staff, and external collaborators. It ensures secure, seamless access, particularly in hybrid and remote learning environments.

Learn more about how Okta is helping students in educational institutions access technology more safely here.

Healthcare: Secure Access to Sensitive Data in Healthcare through Modern Identity Management

Healthcare organisations must secure highly sensitive data while managing access for a diverse group of users, from doctors to patients. Unauthorized access to personal data in healthcare has increased by 21% in the past year, according to the UK Information Commissioner’s Office.

Okta’s adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA) offers an added layer of security while maintaining operational efficiency. This ensures that healthcare organisations can focus on delivering care without worrying about data breaches.

Learn here how Okta is helping to transform healthcare into a new era of secure modern identity management and efficiency.

Government: Seamless, secure access to government digital services

Government agencies must provide secure, efficient services to citizens. With 57% of people believing that local councils have the biggest impact on quality of life, it’s essential to modernise IT systems to meet growing expectations. However, a lack of agility, fraud, and tight budgets hinder modernisation efforts.

By adopting cloud-based IAM, agencies can speed up service delivery, protect sensitive data, and improve workforce productivity, all while meeting the demands of citizens for secure, accessible services. Discover Okta’s role in providing a seamless experience for citizens to securely access government digital services here .

Not-for-profits: Propel charitable work while bolstering cyber security

Not-for-profits face unique challenges: tight budgets, increasing legal obligations, and the need to protect sensitive data. Legacy IAM systems are costly and hard to scale, leaving organisations vulnerable to phishing and fraud. With 83% of charities experiencing phishing attacks, modern IAM solutions like Okta provide a cost-effective, scalable approach. They ensure that users are who they say they are, without compromising the experience for legitimate users, boosting trust and compliance with regulations like GDPR.

Click here to discover how Okta helps not-for-profits deliver seamless digital experiences, boosting impact within tight budgets and compliance constraints.

Security: A Top Priority Across the UK Public Sector

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, robust security remains critical. Public sector organisations, from governments, not-for-profits to healthcare and education, must safeguard sensitive data while providing a seamless and unified digital access to users. Okta’s IAM solution offers strong security protocols that ensure trust, compliance, and secure access across all sectors.

In an increasingly complex digital landscape, modern IAM solutions enable UK public sector organisations to stay agile, efficient, and secure, ultimately improving service delivery and user experience across the board.

Click here to learn more about Okta within UK Public Sector

As the UK’s largest trade association for technology, techUK includes many Digital ID companies as members, and acts as a leading voice in the sector.

To find out more about our work, visit our Digital ID hub and sign up for our newsletter here.