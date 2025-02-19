Scottish Government
Delivering for rural Scotland
Communities surveyed on key priorities.
People living and working in rural communities are being asked their views on what government priorities should be to improve their lives.
A Scottish Government survey will help develop the forthcoming Rural Delivery Plan and is an opportunity to take a fresh look at to bring about change and address the issues in mainland rural Scotland. A separate National Islands Plan looks at how the Scottish Government is delivering for island communities.
Rural Scotland accounts for 98% of the land mass of Scotland and 17% of the population.
The Rural Delivery Plan will cover a range of areas, such as agriculture, transport, housing, health and social care, marine, land reform, population, skills, digital connectivity and economic development.
Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon yesterday said:
“The Rural Delivery Plan will introduce, for the first time, a vision for rural Scotland with specific objectives and achievements we want to reach, how we intend to get there and how we will measure success along the way. This builds on our record of support for rural communities, such as preserving direct support for farmers and crofters, to improving online connectivity, and comes on the back of a lot of work with partners and communities to better understand the opportunities in our rural communities, as well as the particular challenges rural Scotland faces.
“Our vision is for a vibrant and sustainable rural Scotland with a thriving economy where families are able to access the services they need. I would encourage all those with an interest to take part in the survey and tell their friends and family so that the Plan we produce reflects their experiences and what is most important to them.”
Background
Rural Delivery Plan: vision, strategic objectives and key performance indicators – Scottish Government consultations – Citizen Space
The Survey is open until 17th March.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/delivering-for-rural-scotland/
