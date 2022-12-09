Friday 09 Dec 2022 @ 14:05
Welsh Government
Printable version

Delivering for the people of Wales through procurement

We have recently produced a number of video case studies, demonstrating how procurement can deliver value for money, positive outcomes and social value throughout Wales.

Delivering social value through collaborative commercial activity

This film showcases best practice in relation to the delivery of Social Value through the procurement of a major infrastructure project, The South Wales Metro. This project is funded by Welsh Government and led by Transport for Wales (TFW) with delivery through the Craidd Alliance; a partnership between private and public sectors.

Brian’s story: the path to a positive future

This film showcases how a commercial procurement model gave Brian the opportunity to rebuild his future and give back to the community. Led by Transport for Wales and delivered through the Craidd Alliance, this story demonstrates how social value places importance on every member of society.

Musical instrument procurement makes a noise

Carbon neutral musical instruments will be given to all 7-year-old pupils in Wales thanks to Welsh Government funding and an innovative purchasing route.

For further information on all of our case studies that demonstrate the positive outcomes achievable through responsible procurement, visit our website.

 

Channel website: http://gov.wales

Original article link: https://gov.wales/delivering-for-the-people-of-wales-through-procurement

Share this article

Latest News from
Welsh Government

Welsh farms to share millions of pounds

09/12/2022 10:15:00

Welsh farms will receive a share of £62.5 million as Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2022 full or balance payments are made today

More gene testing to speed up cancer detection in Wales

07/12/2022 16:15:00

Thousands more people in Wales will benefit from faster diagnosis of cancers and rare disease thanks to a new plan to increase the use of gene testing.

Wales at the forefront of UK action as Senedd says no to single-use plastics

07/12/2022 13:15:00

Wales will become the first part of the UK to legislate against a thorough list of single-use plastics as the Senedd approves legislation to ban selling unnecessary, disposable products to consumers.

Wales’ new Future Generations Commissioner announced

07/12/2022 12:25:00

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced Derek Walker will be Wales’ next Future Generations Commissioner.

£3m funding scheme for marine, fisheries and aquaculture projects announced

06/12/2022 10:20:00

A £3m funding scheme to support the fisheries, marine and aquaculture sectors is now open for expressions of interest, Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths has announced.

A million COVID autumn booster vaccines administered in Wales

05/12/2022 15:15:00

Statistics published today show that over a million people in Wales have now received their COVID-19 booster vaccination this autumn.

Retail sale of peat in horticulture in Wales to end

05/12/2022 14:15:00

The retail sale of peat in horticulture will end in Wales, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.

More support available in schools for Welsh learning

05/12/2022 11:25:00

The Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced free Welsh lessons will be extended to the entire education workforce, including non-teaching staff for the first time. Alongside this, a new framework for Welsh in English medium schools has been published, underlining how the language is integral to the new Curriculum for Wales.

"We are committed to embedding the Social Model of Disability and removing the barriers that are limiting the independence of disabled people," Minister vows on International Day of Disabled People

05/12/2022 10:20:00

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has reaffirmed the Welsh Government’s commitment to the Social Model of Disability after hearing from disabled people about the barriers they have had to overcome in society in Wales.

First ever summit will ensure young people with experience of care have their voices heard

05/12/2022 09:25:00

The first ever summit for children and young people in care and care leavers in Wales will took place recently (Saturday 3rd December).

Catch up with UKAuthority Automation & Bots4Good 2022 - Events