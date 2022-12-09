Welsh Government
Delivering for the people of Wales through procurement
We have recently produced a number of video case studies, demonstrating how procurement can deliver value for money, positive outcomes and social value throughout Wales.
Delivering social value through collaborative commercial activity
This film showcases best practice in relation to the delivery of Social Value through the procurement of a major infrastructure project, The South Wales Metro. This project is funded by Welsh Government and led by Transport for Wales (TFW) with delivery through the Craidd Alliance; a partnership between private and public sectors.
Brian’s story: the path to a positive future
This film showcases how a commercial procurement model gave Brian the opportunity to rebuild his future and give back to the community. Led by Transport for Wales and delivered through the Craidd Alliance, this story demonstrates how social value places importance on every member of society.
Musical instrument procurement makes a noise
Carbon neutral musical instruments will be given to all 7-year-old pupils in Wales thanks to Welsh Government funding and an innovative purchasing route.
For further information on all of our case studies that demonstrate the positive outcomes achievable through responsible procurement, visit our website.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/delivering-for-the-people-of-wales-through-procurement
