Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Delivering homemade explosives manufacturing training
Dstl and FBI collaboration pushes forward the development of world-leading expertise and knowledge.
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) enabled the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to deliver training on homemade explosives (HME) manufacturing for the UK and other partner nations in early 2025, at Cranfield Ordnance Test and Evaluation Centre (COTEC).
The FBI was supported by Dstl’s Forensic Explosives Laboratory (FEL) to successfully carry out the practical course.
Training outcomes
This course is important for the explosives’ community because it has helped develop participants’ knowledge and understanding of homemade explosives. It also enhanced knowledge of how to safely handle these materials.
For Dstl’s FEL, the course has been instrumental in enhancing professional credibility when supporting the UK criminal justice system with expert witness testimonies.
A number of Dstl experts worked hard to ensure this course was delivered in the UK, and collaboration amongst the following ensured its success:
- FEL organisers
- subject matter experts
- safety personnel
- trials managers
- COTEC
The FEL provides a forensic service to the UK police forces on behalf of the British criminal justice system, UK government departments (including the Home Office and Ministry of Defence), foreign governments and other clients.
More about the training
The Dstl team worked for about a year to refine the training content and develop safe working practices so the FBI could undertake this essential training within the UK.
As most of the homemade explosives mixes were new to Dstl, additional scrutiny and small-scale hazard testing was required to ensure sufficient mitigations were in place for handling.
Participants received a unique and practical hands-on training experience:
- mixing a variety of homemade explosives
- making improvised charges
- observing their detonation
Participants and observers included international partners, such as the Forensic Science Northern Ireland, Netherlands Explosives Ordinance Disposal and the Netherlands Forensic Institute.
Dstl looks forward to future opportunities where we can continue this training and expand the benefits to others across the explosives and energetics community.
Find out more about how Dstl delivers mission success through science and technology advantage.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/delivering-homemade-explosives-manufacturing-training
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Transforming the Royal Navy’s electromagnetic warfare capabilities15/05/2025 13:10:00
Dstl has been part of a major MOD programme which will fundamentally change electromagnetic warfare surveillance and anti-ship missile defence capabilities.
Dstl's pivotal role in StormShroud uncrewed aircraft capability15/05/2025 09:05:00
New autonomous platform set to boost UK defence capability, economic growth and job creation.
A quarter century of chemical weapons prevention01/05/2025 11:20:00
Dstl marks 25 years as an OPCW Designated Laboratory, maintaining elite global status in chemical weapons verification and a critical UK sovereign capability.
Lightweight portable oxygen system to save lives24/04/2025 12:10:00
New compact and lightweight portable oxygen delivery system will improve safety and can be deployed immediately for use by frontline medics.
New British Army robotic mine plough aims to better shield soldiers from danger11/04/2025 11:27:00
British soldiers are to be better shielded from danger as a new high-tech, remote-controlled mine plough system is put through its paces.
Prime Minister turbocharges medical research08/04/2025 12:14:00
Better and faster access to NHS data for researchers with gold standard security and privacy measures.
UK and US hit major milestone in development of hypersonic weapons07/04/2025 13:12:00
UK hypersonic research, which could see weapons travelling at several thousand miles per hour, has reached a landmark moment after successful completion of a major testing programme.
UK and Australia launch new partnership in weapons development03/04/2025 13:15:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group Australia have announced a ground-breaking partnership.