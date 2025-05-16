Delivering homemade explosives manufacturing training

Dstl and FBI collaboration pushes forward the development of world-leading expertise and knowledge.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) enabled the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to deliver training on homemade explosives (HME) manufacturing for the UK and other partner nations in early 2025, at Cranfield Ordnance Test and Evaluation Centre (COTEC).

The FBI was supported by Dstl’s Forensic Explosives Laboratory (FEL) to successfully carry out the practical course.

Training outcomes

This course is important for the explosives’ community because it has helped develop participants’ knowledge and understanding of homemade explosives. It also enhanced knowledge of how to safely handle these materials.

For Dstl’s FEL, the course has been instrumental in enhancing professional credibility when supporting the UK criminal justice system with expert witness testimonies.

A number of Dstl experts worked hard to ensure this course was delivered in the UK, and collaboration amongst the following ensured its success:

FEL organisers

subject matter experts

safety personnel

trials managers

COTEC

The FEL provides a forensic service to the UK police forces on behalf of the British criminal justice system, UK government departments (including the Home Office and Ministry of Defence), foreign governments and other clients.

More about the training

The Dstl team worked for about a year to refine the training content and develop safe working practices so the FBI could undertake this essential training within the UK.

As most of the homemade explosives mixes were new to Dstl, additional scrutiny and small-scale hazard testing was required to ensure sufficient mitigations were in place for handling.

Participants received a unique and practical hands-on training experience:

mixing a variety of homemade explosives

making improvised charges

observing their detonation

Participants and observers included international partners, such as the Forensic Science Northern Ireland, Netherlands Explosives Ordinance Disposal and the Netherlands Forensic Institute.

Dstl looks forward to future opportunities where we can continue this training and expand the benefits to others across the explosives and energetics community.

