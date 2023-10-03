Delivering homes in Argyll and Bute

Affordable homes boost.

A new development of more than 300 much needed affordable, energy efficient homes has been completed in Argyll and Bute.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison met residents and viewed some of the newly completed homes at the Dunbeg estate near Oban, during her visit ahead of the Travelling Cabinet meeting in Inveraray.

The development, which received £35 million in funding from the Scottish Government alongside additional funding from Argyll and Bute Council and Link Group, represents an important contribution to the housing need in Argyll and Bute.

The majority of the new homes are for social rent, and all of them have air-source heat pumps to provide affordable energy and tackle fuel poverty in an area that is off-grid. A number have been adapted to make them more accessible.

Ms Robison yesterday said:

“We fully understand the housing challenges in this part of the country. The new homes I visited will make it easier for people to stay in Argyll and Bute, and for others to move here for work or other reasons. It was clear from speaking to residents that this development has been widely welcomed. “As we mark the start of Challenge Poverty Week, it’s also important the majority of these new homes are for social rent and come equipped with heat pumps that will lower the cost of energy for individuals and families. “The Scottish Government is visiting Argyll and Bute to set out for local people our ambitious plans to boost growth, reduce poverty and build a more equal and fair society. We want to help the region to thrive, and delivering good-quality, affordable housing is a crucial part of that work.”

Background

The 51st meeting of the Travelling Cabinet is being held in Inveraray and is the first in over four years after the programme was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the fourth session to be held in the Argyll and Bute area.