Scottish Government
|Printable version
Delivering homes in Argyll and Bute
Affordable homes boost.
A new development of more than 300 much needed affordable, energy efficient homes has been completed in Argyll and Bute.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison met residents and viewed some of the newly completed homes at the Dunbeg estate near Oban, during her visit ahead of the Travelling Cabinet meeting in Inveraray.
The development, which received £35 million in funding from the Scottish Government alongside additional funding from Argyll and Bute Council and Link Group, represents an important contribution to the housing need in Argyll and Bute.
The majority of the new homes are for social rent, and all of them have air-source heat pumps to provide affordable energy and tackle fuel poverty in an area that is off-grid. A number have been adapted to make them more accessible.
Ms Robison yesterday said:
“We fully understand the housing challenges in this part of the country. The new homes I visited will make it easier for people to stay in Argyll and Bute, and for others to move here for work or other reasons. It was clear from speaking to residents that this development has been widely welcomed.
“As we mark the start of Challenge Poverty Week, it’s also important the majority of these new homes are for social rent and come equipped with heat pumps that will lower the cost of energy for individuals and families.
“The Scottish Government is visiting Argyll and Bute to set out for local people our ambitious plans to boost growth, reduce poverty and build a more equal and fair society. We want to help the region to thrive, and delivering good-quality, affordable housing is a crucial part of that work.”
Background
The 51st meeting of the Travelling Cabinet is being held in Inveraray and is the first in over four years after the programme was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the fourth session to be held in the Argyll and Bute area.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/delivering-homes-in-argyll-and-bute/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Police Negotiating Board: annual report 2022 to 202303/10/2023 15:05:00
Annual report for 2022 to 2023 produced by the Independent Chair of the Police Negotiating Board (PNB).
Empowering communities in Argyll and Bute03/10/2023 10:05:00
Visit to group leading development of Inveraray Pier.
Core mental health standards02/10/2023 15:05:00
These core standards support adult secondary services with the aim of improving quality and safety of mental health services for people in Scotland.
Psychological therapies and interventions specification02/10/2023 10:05:00
Specification setting out the aims to improve the delivery of psychological therapies and interventions for everyone accessing and delivering these across Scotland.
Agriculture and Rural Communities Bill29/09/2023 13:05:00
Landmark legislation to support sustainable farming.
Delivering a fair and secure net zero energy system29/09/2023 09:25:00
Plan to secure a just transition to be published next year.
Call for urgent four nations summit on climate change28/09/2023 14:20:00
Scottish and Welsh Ministers press UK Government on new partnership.
Patient Safety Commissioner Bill passed28/09/2023 09:15:00
Legislation to champion patient voice unanimously backed.