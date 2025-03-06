Delivering on affordable homes

Funding to support housing infrastructure.

A significant project to regenerate the Granton area of Edinburgh has received a grant of almost £16 million to enable the provision of new affordable, energy efficient homes.

Part of the Scottish Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, the grant will allow the City of Edinburgh Council to undertake crucial infrastructure works in preparation for building 847 new homes, including 387 affordable homes. It is part of a wider package of financial support being developed by the Scottish Government at Granton Waterfront, reflecting the commitment to support seven strategic sites as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

First Minister John Swinney visited the development to announce the funding and learn about how the project is progressing. He also had the opportunity to meet apprentices working on the construction site.

The First Minister said:

“This impressive development is transforming the Granton area of Edinburgh - through the development of new homes, improved infrastructure and low-carbon district heating solutions. “Public sector investment in the first phase of Granton Waterfront is estimated to leverage a further £200 million of private sector investment in private housing and the low carbon heat network. “The 2025-26 Budget has allocated more than £7 billion for infrastructure and £768 million to ramp up action on delivering affordable homes. “This development at Granton Waterfront is an excellent example of how Scottish Government investment is already delivering across my government’s four priorities – to eradicate child poverty, grow the economy, improve public services and protect the planet.”

Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council Jane Meagher said:

“We’re making significant progress at Granton Waterfront, with hundreds of affordable homes underway at both Western Villages and Silverlea. I welcome today’s announcement which comes at a critical time, as our city faces an ongoing housing emergency and a severe shortage of homes. “This funding forms part of a wider funding package that the Council and Scottish Government continue to develop, allowing the next phase of development in Granton to get underway later this year. This will see further development of much needed new homes, alongside improved infrastructure, and an innovative low-carbon district heating system. “The regeneration of Granton will not only help to address the housing shortage but also contribute to our broader goal to become net zero by 2030 and by incorporating cutting-edge technologies, residents will benefit from modern, comfortable, energy efficient homes. “We’re working hard to make Granton somewhere people will want to call home, and this is a great example of the success we can have when governments work together in partnership. I look forward to seeing this progress continue.”

Background

The 2024-25 Programme for Government expresses a commitment to working with local authorities to accelerate the development of strategic sites such as Granton, unlocking opportunities for investment and economic growth and the provision of new homes of all tenures.