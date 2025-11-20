Office of Rail and Road
Delivering on our welfare commitment for railway workers
On World Toilet Day, Richard Hines, ORR's chief inspector of railways, explains the need for industry to deliver on its commitment to improve the provision of welfare facilities for rail workers.
In June, I emphasised in my blog the critical importance of welfare facilities for railway workers and how this can be a strategic enabler in building a more inclusive, diverse, safer rail industry. That call to action was met with genuine momentum - and now, our priorities must shift from commitment to delivery.
A cornerstone of this work is the RSSB Welfare Facilities Charter, to which I strongly encouraged all rail organisations to sign up to by World Toilet Day on 19 November. The Charter articulates a collective commitment to clean, accessible toilets and shared welfare amenities, underscoring the dignity, safety, and welfare of every rail worker.
Welfare provision arrangements must be grounded in effective dutyholder planning and risk assessment; and ORR will not be setting prescriptive mandatory requirements for industry. Our expectation is that each employer should conduct realistic risk assessments – based on foreseeable circumstances - collaboratively with workers and their representatives - to set welfare arrangements that make sense for their operational context and meet minimum legal requirements.
I remain convinced that a significant proportion of the current gaps in welfare arrangements across the industry can be addressed by relatively straightforward interventions; including better awareness of where facilities exist on the network and the stepping up of agreements and practical arrangements for these to be shared. There will inevitably be a much smaller number of specific circumstances and issues that will need more thought and innovation, but I’m confident that industry is capable of working through these collaboratively.
At ORR, we’re committed to continuing to work collaboratively with dutyholders and other stakeholders on this important topic, but we will also intervene to secure improvements in circumstances where we find that welfare provision falls below acceptable standards.
Ultimately, progress will not be measured by charter sign-ups, but in real-world change for those colleagues who work on the front line and face these challenges on a daily basis. Our industry deserves nothing less and I’m committed to securing necessary improvements.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/delivering-our-welfare-commitment-railway-workers
