Delivering on social care

Scotland’s Displaced Workers Scheme signals the type of country the government is working to create, according to First Minister John Swinney.

The £500,000 scheme is helping employers recruit international workers who are already in the UK and find themselves without sponsored employment. It also mitigates the loss of international recruitment caused by changes to the UK immigration system.Ahead of publication of the draft Scottish Budget 2026-27, the First Minister announced that the fund is reopening for applications following positive feedback from providers.

The First Minister met internationally recruited social care employees during a visit to health and social care charity Quarriers. He yesterday said:

“The UK Government’s decision to close the adult social care visa route to new overseas applications means this vital sector faces significant recruitment challenges during a time of great need. “I have heard how our Displaced Workers Scheme is enabling more people to continue to build lives and livelihoods in a welcoming and open Scotland. It signals the type of country we are working to create - one with kindness and fairness at its heart - and ensures we can continue making a difference in the lives of our most vulnerable. “We have already received 138 expressions of interest in the scheme, with positions expected to be filled over this month and next. But we want many more employers and workers to benefit, so we are reopening the fund and I would urge all eligible social care providers to express an interest in applying. “This innovative scheme is just one example of how we are increasing capacity and relieving pressure within our health and social care system. This kind of delivery is what the people of Scotland can expect from the government’s Budget for 2026-27, which the Finance Secretary will set out tomorrow. The Scottish Budget will be firmly focused on my priorities: delivering strong and sustainable public services, growing the economy and supporting families.”

Alastair Dickson, Director of People and Wellbeing at Quarriers, yesterday said:

“We were pleased to welcome the First Minister to our service in Cowdenbeath to meet international care workers and hear directly about their significant contribution to Quarriers. As an employer sponsor, this aligns with our priorities of investment, innovation, and inclusion to strengthen services and support a stable workforce. “Quarriers is grateful for support through the Displaced Worker Scheme. It is a practical, targeted measure that helps employers like us meet the additional costs of recruiting workers who are already in the UK but have lost sponsorship through no fault of their own. This helps protect continuity of care and workforce capacity.”

Background

The Adult Social Care Displaced Worker Scheme covers additional costs which employers face when hiring a displaced worker already in the UK who has lost an employer’s sponsorship. These costs will often prevent an employer from employing them.

According to statistics published by the Home Office, the number of Health and Care Worker visas for those in a Caring Personal Service Occupation being granted has fallen by 88% since the UK Government’s decisions to exclude dependants from applications in March 2024, and to close the Social Care Visa Route entirely in July last year.