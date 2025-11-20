Delivering reduced class contact time

Improving attainment and wellbeing in schools.

Proposals to deliver reduced class contact time for Scotland’s teachers have been announced by Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

The changes would provide teachers with more time to prepare for lessons, support wider school improvement activities, and undertake professional learning. It would also provide teachers with more capacity to respond to diverse pupil needs, including those with ASN (additional support needs).

The proposals would see the phased implementation of reduced contact time, with a series of practical options explored including:

changes to teachers’ working week, such as a flexible 4-day teaching week model that could offer a dedicated day for professional activities

a move to nationally agreed minimum standards on pupil learning hours which could enable later start times, extended breaks, or restructured school days.

Alongside the latest fair and affordable pay settlement and the consideration of improved terms and conditions, such as enhanced maternity leave, the reduction in class contact time would form a new ‘National Deal’ for Scotland’s Teachers.

Ms Gilruth said:

“There is much to celebrate in Scottish education. The recent exam results underlined the strong recovery we are seeing in schools, following the pandemic, with the poverty-related attainment gap narrowing at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher levels. Scotland also has the lowest pupil teacher ratio and the highest education spend per person of anywhere in the UK. “These proposals demonstrate our clear commitment to supporting teachers and improving education in Scotland. “It is a statement of intent to empower Scotland’s teachers with the time, trust, and tools they need to deliver transformative learning. By investing in teacher capacity, the aim is to create richer learning experiences and raise standards for every learner. “Working together, we can shape a future where reduced class contact time is not just a logistical change, but a catalyst for deeper professional engagement, improved wellbeing, and better outcomes for every learner.”

Background

The proposed changes to class contact time will be set out by the Education Secretary during a speech to the AHDS conference in Glasgow on Thursday morning. They will be considered by the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, comprising members from teaching organisations, local authorities, and the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government has already provided £186.5 million this financial year (2025-26) to support local authorities in returning teacher numbers to 2023 levels while working to make meaningful progress on reducing teacher class contact time.