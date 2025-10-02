Scottish Government
|Printable version
Delivering renewable energy benefits to communities
Over £5.5 million for local renewable energy projects.
An Island solar farm, community ice rink and a small community wind farm are among almost 50 projects to benefit from more than £5.5 million funding.
Supported through a combination of Scottish Government and Great British Energy funding, the Community and Renewable Energy Scheme’s (CARES) Community Energy Generation Growth Fund will enable 46 community groups to install local renewable energy schemes such as wind turbines and solar panels, to meet local needs.
Energy Secretary Gillian Martin confirmed the 2025 allocations for the Fund whilst at a visit to an Edinburgh Solar Co-op site in southwest Edinburgh, during Scotland’s Climate Week.
The community-run group have been offered more than £480,000 funding to install further solar panels on schools, community centres and leisure facilities across the city generating free electricity for the buildings and a fixed return on investments for local supporters.
Among the projects awarded funding are:
- Arran Community Renewable’s work on building community-owned Glenkiln Solar Farm
- Eigg Electric to support their work towards decarbonising the island by 2030
- Huntly Development Trust’s project to generate up to 20MW of potential wind, solar and green hydrogen
It brings the total number of funding offers through the Fund up to 69 since it first launched last year, supporting 57 different community energy projects.
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy Gillian Martin yesterday said:
“Scotland is fast becoming a global renewable energy powerhouse, and it is vital that communities share in the benefits from this transition.
“This funding, for stand-alone generation projects, responds to the needs of local groups and has the potential to lever in significant funds for communities by providing the ability to earn money from their projects by, for example, selling the excess energy generated back to the grid. It will also play a key role delivering a just transition to net zero, whilst supporting a greener, fairer future for Scots.
“To further ensure communities see the benefits of the renewable energy transition, we know more can be done. That is why we are calling on the UK Government to go further by mandating offers of shared ownership and to introduce a mandatory community benefits scheme for mature onshore technologies.
“We will continue to work with our partners to grow the community energy sector and, crucially, ensure that the delivery of renewable energy comes with benefits for people in Scotland, as well as supporting progress towards net zero.”
UK Government Minister for Energy Michael Shanks yesterday said:
“Great British Energy is empowering communities across Scotland to take a stake in their own energy, whether it be investing in solar projects on the Isle of Arran or community wind farms in Aberdeenshire.
“This is our clean energy superpower mission in action – putting communities in the driving seat of energy generation and making sure working people and businesses profit.”
Local Energy Scotland Manager Chris Morris, yesterday said:
“Congratulations to the community groups and charities who’ve worked hard to develop these inspiring projects and proposals. We’re looking forward to working with them and to see the lasting impact they’ll make, locally and across the country.
“This funding marks a step forward for community-led renewable energy in Scotland. Through CARES, we’re enabling local groups to turn ambition into action, developing energy projects that not only reduce carbon emissions but also directly benefit communities with long term social and economic value.”
Background
The Community Energy Generation growth fund is an £8 million fund which is a combination of Scottish Government funding and over £4 million funding from Great British Energy.
Climate Week | Net Zero Nation
Up to £5.5 million of funding will be awarded through the latest round of the Community Energy Generation Growth Fund. This is broken down as follows – with some funding still to be allocated. Figures are correct at time of publication.
|
No
|
Applicant Name
|
Project Title
|
Funding approved
|
1
|
Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn
|
West Coast Community Energy Project
|
£179,477
|
2
|
The New Tannahill Centre
|
Tannahill Renewable Energy
|
£211,700
|
3
|
Huntly Development Trust Limited
|
Gartly Moor Renewable Energy Project
|
£246,050
|
4
|
Oban and Lorn Community Enterprise Ltd t/a Atlantis Leisure
|
Sustainable Atlantis Protecting for the Future
|
£113,573
|
5
|
The Good Shepherd Centre
|
Solar PV
|
£232,364
|
6
|
Arnish Community Windfarm
|
Arnish Community Windfarm
|
£33,180
|
7
|
Strathblane Community Development Trust
|
SREP feasibility study
|
£27,200
|
8
|
East Lothian Community Benefits
|
Onshore wind generation
|
£20,000
|
9
|
Braemar Community Hydro Ltd
|
Braemar Community Solar
|
£64,021
|
10
|
West Lothian Climate Action Network Hub Ltd
|
CommonWatt SE Scotland Project
|
£20,000
|
11
|
Knock & Swordale
|
Beinn Thulabaigh
|
£62,700
|
12
|
Sunart Community Renewables Ltd
|
Sunart Wind
|
£29,385
|
13
|
Moray Waste Busters
|
Strathcona House Reuse Hub
|
£125,600
|
14
|
Tayvallich Initiative Ltd
|
Tayvallich Initiative Mary's land solar project
|
£11,532
|
15
|
Radical Renewable Art and Activism Community Energy Society
|
Glasgow Rooftop Solar Phase 2
|
£320,538
|
16
|
Fife Communities Climate Action Network CIC
|
Fife Community Renewables Project
|
£68,777
|
17
|
Lossiemouth Community Development Trust
|
Lossiemouth Community Renewables
|
£19,992
|
18
|
Kyle & Lochalsh Community Trust
|
Kyle Community Power
|
£16,265
|
19
|
Uig Development Trust
|
Uig Community Shop: Renewable Energy
|
£54,662
|
20
|
National Mining Museum Scotland
|
Coal to Kilowatt: Transforming NMMS
|
£19,800
|
21
|
Arran Community Renewables
|
Glenkiln Solar Farm
|
£239,000
|
22
|
Selkirk Regeneration
|
Selkirk Solar PV feasibility - Solar Rooftop Club
|
£83,700
|
23
|
Tiree Community Enterprise Limited
|
Solar PV & Battery at Filling Station
|
£40,000
|
24
|
Stevenston Community Company
|
Creation of a community solar farm in Irvine
|
£15,000
|
25
|
Borders Ice Rink Trust
|
Border Ice Rink Sustainability
|
£87,844
|
26
|
Garioch Sports & Community Centre Holdings
|
Garioch Goes Green
|
£77,337
|
27
|
Lasswade Community Rugby Trust
|
Decarbonise Lasswade Rugby Club Phase 1
|
£79,033
|
28
|
Kilmarnock Community Trust
|
Gartocharn Community Solar Installation
|
£88,516
|
29
|
East Ayrshire Leisure
|
East Ayrshire Leisure - Solar PV Project
|
£79,803
|
30
|
Glasgow Life
|
Royal Concert Hall Decarbonisation - Solar PV
|
£197,160
|
31
|
Toryglen Community Base
|
Solar PV Installation
|
£64,492
|
32
|
Eigg Electric Limited
|
Phase 2 Work
|
£185,662
|
33
|
Eco-Congregation Scotland
|
Eco-Congregation Scotland Net Zero Project
|
£353,053
|
34
|
Tiree Community Enterprise Limited
|
Tiree Solar PV Crossapol
|
£254,810
|
35
|
Edinburgh Community Solar Co-op
|
Edinburgh Solar Co-op phase 3
|
£484,500
|
36
|
ACCORD Hospice
|
ACCORD Hospice Solar PV Project
|
£53,100
|
37
|
Mallaig Pool and Leisure
|
Mallaig Pool and Leisure PV system
|
£83,037
|
38
|
Comrie Development Trust
|
Cultybraggan Solar PV and BESS
|
£76,305
|
39
|
Granton Project CIC
|
Harnessing solar power for community growth
|
£70,043
|
40
|
Corbenic Camphill Community
|
Corbenic estate assessment and solar installation
|
£110,000
|
41
|
Preston and Abbey Community Trust
|
Abbey St Bathans Community Solar Project
|
£235,107
|
42
|
The Crichton Trust
|
The Crichton Quarter Energy Network
|
£249,054
|
43
|
Fair Isle Electricity Company Ltd
|
Fair Isle Grid: Increasing Renewable
|
£183,705
|
44
|
Strathaven Rugby Football Club Ltd
|
Carbon Neutral Indoor Training Facility
|
£170,786
|
45
|
Radio City Association Ltd
|
Kilbirnie Community Hydro
|
£27,341
|
46
|
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland
|
Development of solar energy project
|
£20,000
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/delivering-renewable-energy-benefits-to-communities/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Ecosystem Restoration Code (ERC) - Engagement Phase Results and Analysis Paper02/10/2025 13:05:00
Paper describing the results and analysis of the Ecosystem Restoration Code (ERC) engagement phase and the priorities identified for the final stages of the ERC project to January 2026.
Social housing delivery passes 100,00002/10/2025 12:05:00
The number of social homes delivered in the past 18 years in Scotland has passed the 100,000 mark.
Preventing homelessness and improving housing standards02/10/2025 11:10:00
Housing (Scotland) Bill passed by Parliament.
Digital Assets (Scotland) Bill02/10/2025 10:10:00
New law will provide greater legal clarity and support economic growth.
Breaking down barriers to business01/10/2025 14:10:00
£1.1 million to tackle under-representation in entrepreneurism.
Quarterly Housing Statistics in the year to end of June 202501/10/2025 10:05:00
There was a 6% decrease in all sector housebuilding completions and a 3% decrease in starts between the year to the end of June 2024 and the year to the end of June 2025.
Support for transgender young people30/09/2025 16:25:00
Guidance to help schools support transgender children and young people has been updated.