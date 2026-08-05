Delivering up to 45,000 extra hours of care.

Investment to recruit more adult social care workers.

The adult social care workforce will be boosted to deliver up to 45,000 extra hours of care every month through ongoing investment.

The Adult Social Care Displaced Workers Scheme has reopened to new applications to help expand the number of care workers, increasing the sector’s resilience and capacity to deliver additional care each month. The initiative, which helps social care employers to recruit international workers who are already in the UK but are without sponsored employment through no fault of their own, has already helped 37 employers recruit 120 workers.

First Minister John Swinney said “meaningful reform requires a workforce to deliver it” as he pressed the UK Government to ensure that international recruitment into the sector can resume.

Ahead of a visit to The Bughties care home in Dundee, where he will meet workers recruited through the scheme, Mr Swinney added:

“We are all too familiar with the challenges facing our adult social care sector, especially given our ageing population, and it’s why we must ensure services meet our growing demand for care. I committed to provide an extra 45,000 hours of care each month and we have begun to deliver that increase within the first 100 days of the new government.

“UK Government decisions on immigration have inflicted pain on our social care sector at a time when demand for care is increasing and its choices on tax have heaped an £84 million bill on the sector by increasing Employers’ National Insurance contributions. The Prime Minister has spoken about reforming social care services, but meaningful reform requires a workforce to deliver it. I urge him to reconsider and to reverse the harm done by the UK Government over the past two years.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to hear first-hand the positive impact our scheme has had and how we can – and must – explore every option available to ensure we continue to make a positive difference to people’s lives and to a service which we all may one day need.”

Background

The Adult Social Care Displaced Worker Scheme covers additional costs which employers face when hiring a displaced worker already in the UK who has lost an employer’s sponsorship and where there are unfilled vacancies. These costs will often prevent an employer from employing them. The scheme opened on 31 July and closes on 21 August.

The figures are calculated based on a 37.5 hour week for approximately 270 displaced workers. This allows for changes in projected numbers whilst the necessary checks and approvals are granted from the Home Office.