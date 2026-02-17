Delivering warmer homes that are cheaper to heat

Milestone reached in energy efficiency support scheme.

More than 50,000 households across Scotland have received support to live in warmer, healthier homes which are more affordable to heat.

Warmer Homes Scotland, the Scottish Government’s national fuel poverty scheme provides essential insulation and heating improvements to people living in, or at risk of, fuel poverty - helping ensure that more households across Scotland can live in warmer, safer, and more energy‑efficient homes.

Since its launch in 2015, the government has invested around £400 million in the scheme, delivered by Warmworks, which has now helped over 50,000 households across Scotland.

Marking this significant milestone, First Minister John Swinney met Warmer Homes Scotland customer Sandra Owen, who received electric storage heaters through the scheme to improve the energy efficiency of her home.

The First Minister yesterday said:

“Warmer Homes Scotland is central to delivering my priorities for Scotland – helping people with the cost of living and tackling poverty, by providing support to make homes warmer and more affordable to heat. “The scheme has been hugely successful, having now supported more than 50,000 households around the country - helping reduce fuel bills and ensuring households can benefit from the necessary transition to net zero. “It is just one example of how my government is delivering for the people of Scotland and helping them keep more money in their pockets. In our budget we are allocating over £330 million to a range of initiatives, including Warmer Homes Scotland, to help everyone install clean heat and energy efficiency measures in their homes and buildings.”

Nicola Mcleod, Warmworks Managing Director, Scotland Division, yesterday said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be marking this milestone today and celebrating what the scheme has delivered for households across the country with the support of our team, our supply chain and partners. “That’s 50,000 people and families who are now living in warmer, healthier homes and worrying less about their fuel bills. Those savings will go a long way in helping so many people in their daily lives, but with so many homes still struggling to stay affordably warm, we know there is a huge amount more still to be done. “We're committed to working alongside the Scottish Government to ensure that Warmer Homes Scotland continues to support as many households as possible and is able to extend its proven, lasting impact on people and communities across the country.”

Background

Warmworks are the Managing Agent for the Scottish Government’s national fuel poverty scheme, Warmer Homes Scotland.