Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system.

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, recently said:

“The Welsh Government’s wide-ranging planning reforms are poised to deliver a generational change. A Welsh economy with the fastest, most innovative, digitalised system in the UK would be a big driver for business expansion and inward investment.

“We are very pleased with the inclusion of seven of the recommendations from our Planning for Growth report. This shows that the Welsh Government is listening to business concerns that delays in the current system are holding up investment. Our recommendations are not about cutting regulation but smarter implementation.

“From £9m of direct investment for planning services and funding for senior planners in North Wales, to incentives for students to take up a career in planning, the reforms outlined by the Economy Secretary will make a real difference to business investment plans. Business is clear it wants a better service in return for the planning fees it pays local authorities. But we need more detail about the changes to planning fees, and how they will be used to improve the service.”

“Now we need plans to turn to action. We want quick, decisive action to create a faster, more agile planning system that will allow companies to realise their ambitions and develop improved infrastructure, making Wales a more attractive destination for firms, creating jobs, prosperity and driving forward sustainable growth.”