WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system
Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system.
Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, recently said:
“The Welsh Government’s wide-ranging planning reforms are poised to deliver a generational change. A Welsh economy with the fastest, most innovative, digitalised system in the UK would be a big driver for business expansion and inward investment.
“We are very pleased with the inclusion of seven of the recommendations from our Planning for Growth report. This shows that the Welsh Government is listening to business concerns that delays in the current system are holding up investment. Our recommendations are not about cutting regulation but smarter implementation.
“From £9m of direct investment for planning services and funding for senior planners in North Wales, to incentives for students to take up a career in planning, the reforms outlined by the Economy Secretary will make a real difference to business investment plans. Business is clear it wants a better service in return for the planning fees it pays local authorities. But we need more detail about the changes to planning fees, and how they will be used to improve the service.”
“Now we need plans to turn to action. We want quick, decisive action to create a faster, more agile planning system that will allow companies to realise their ambitions and develop improved infrastructure, making Wales a more attractive destination for firms, creating jobs, prosperity and driving forward sustainable growth.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGBT+ workers face “pervasive” levels of bullying, discrimination and harassment, TUC warns04/07/2025 16:25:00
Bullying, discrimination and harassment of LGBT+ workers is “pervasive” in workplaces in Great Britain, the TUC has today (Friday) warned.
LGBT+ workers face “pervasive” levels of bullying, discrimination and harassment, TUC warns04/07/2025 15:15:15
Bullying, discrimination and harassment of LGBT+ workers is “pervasive” in workplaces in Great Britain, the TUC has today (Friday) warned.
LGA - Hidden quarter trillion: Councils’ £276bn untapped economic potential04/07/2025 11:15:00
Councils across England could unleash £276 billion of untapped economic potential – equivalent to more than a 10th of national output – with government support to break down place-specific barriers to growth, according to new analysis
NHS Confederation responds to government’s ten-year health plan04/07/2025 10:15:00
Our members stand ready to work in partnership with the government and NHS England to make the vital reforms set out in the plan.
Audit Scotland - Change needed to secure East Lothian Council’s financial future04/07/2025 09:15:00
East Lothian Council must make significant progress in changing how it delivers public services as it addresses significant demographic challenges, with rapidly expanding younger and older populations.
Citizens Advice's response to the passing of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill at second reading03/07/2025 17:10:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (Pip) Bill passing at second reading
UK Space Agency: UK launches tender for mission to clean up space and safeguard vital services03/07/2025 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency has launched a major new procurement process to tackle the growing threat of space debris.
CIPD - Employment Rights Bill roadmap welcome, but questions over enforcement and support remain02/07/2025 16:25:00
The CIPD welcomes the publication of the government's Employment Rights Bill implementation roadmap, but questions remain about the funding to deliver enforcement and support for employers
CIPD - Gender pay gap reporting takes in final business group02/07/2025 15:25:00
CIPD research shows one third of reporting organisations see gap reducing
LGA - Council spending on SEND home to school transport soars – new LGA research02/07/2025 14:25:00
Spending by councils on home to school transport for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is predicted to reach nearly £2 billion this year (2025/26), according to new analysis published at the Local Government Association’s Annual Conference today.