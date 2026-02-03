Delivery must now be the focus of the UK’s AI Opportunities Action Plan in 2026

On Thursday 29 January, as part of a week-long series of announcements focused on AI, the Government published a one-year update on the AI Opportunities Action Plan. The update provides a comprehensive overview of the activity underway across skills, public services, compute, and supporting a thriving UK AI sector. It reinforces the scale of government intent, the seriousness with which AI is now being treated as a national priority, and the breadth of programmes now in motion.

techUK strongly welcomed the publication of the AI Opportunities Action Plan and similarly welcomes the one-year summary update. The following are some reflections on the key takeaways from the update:

Key takeaways from the Government update

The Government’s new delivery dashboard shows that 38 of the 50 commitments are marked as met, with particularly notable progress in foundational areas such as compute planning, AI Growth Zone designation, skills programmes and the establishment of new institutions like the Sovereign AI Unit.

These are important building blocks. The designation and resourcing of these major initiatives provide the foundation for the UK to seize the £550 billion AI opportunity at stake. The priority now is ensuring these foundations translate into operational delivery operational delivery and tangible impact across the economy and public services.

Many of the actions most closely tied to real-world impact — including scaling AI pilots nationally, embedding AI into day-to-day public service delivery, supporting SMEs to develop and adopt AI, and resolving regulatory uncertainty — are continuing to progress. These are also the areas where businesses consistently highlight need for support: skills, confidence, and integration capability.

This focus on delivery is especially important in light of the Government’s own AI adoption research published this week, which shows uptake across the UK economy remains cautious, uneven, and concentrated in narrow, off-the-shelf uses.

Taken together, the update also signals a clear transition into the next phase of the delivering on the UK’s AI potential. With many key initiatives now established, 2026 presents an opportunity to focus more sharply on delivery and adoption in practice – ensuring that these programmes move from commitment to impact at a pace that matches the rapidly evolving global AI landscape.

Looking ahead, the success of the AI Opportunities Action Plan will increasingly be measured not by the number of actions launched or completed on paper, but by whether AI is deployed at scale across the economy and public services. As reflected in discussions at techUK’s AI Vision to Value conference reflecting on a year on from the AI Opportunities Action Plan, 2026 is increasingly being seen as the year where delivery, adoption, and implementation come to the fore.

Stronger coordination between the Government’s many AI initiatives will also be increasingly important, helping to create a clearer flywheel between skills, infrastructure, adoption, and investment, and supporting regional AI ecosystems to thrive.

As the DSIT Secretary of State Liz Kendall noted in her speech when marking the Action Plan’s anniversary, the UK needs to keep its foot firmly on the accelerator. techUK agrees and believes that sustaining momentum will now depend on how delivery is implemented, scaled, and progressed at pace.