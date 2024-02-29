Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
Demand for heat pumps surges as grant application increase by 39%
New figures show applications for the government heat pump grants are up by 39% compared to January 2023.
- Figures show applications up 39% on January 2023
- scheme has issued more than £133 million in vouchers to customers
- follows grants increasing to £7,500, making scheme one of the most generous of its kind in Europe
Demand for heat pumps continues to grow with the Boiler Upgrade Scheme enjoying the third best month for applications in its history.
Figures for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme released today (29 February) show there were over 2,000 applications for heat pump grants in January 2024 – only exceeded by October and November last year, which immediately followed the increase in government-funded heat pump grants.
The January figure is up 39% on the same month last year as families take advantage of the 50% grant increase introduced by the government last autumn, making the initiative one of the most generous of its kind in Europe.
The news follows recent government figures showing the UK is the first major economy to halve its emissions – having cut them by 50% between 1990 and 2022, while also growing its economy by 79%.
Energy Security Secretary, Claire Coutinho, said:
I don’t want families to have to choose between cutting costs and cutting emissions. I want families to feel supported, not forced, to make changes that are right for them.
After we made our heat pump scheme one of the most generous in Europe, applications have soared by 40% year on year - showing that our approach is the right one.
The figures also revealed the average monthly number of applications from November 2023 to January 2024, the months after the grant increase, has been 39% higher than the monthly average before the uplift.
Up to the end of January, the scheme has now received 33,424 applications in total and has issued more than £133 million in vouchers to customers.
The Boiler Upgrade Scheme helps households make the switch from fossil fuel heating systems to cleaner low carbon heating alternatives, by covering the majority of the average upfront cost of an air source heat pump.
In October, the Prime Minister increased grants for the installation of air source and ground source heat pumps to £7,500. The scheme also offers £5,000 off the cost of a biomass boiler.
The figures released today also show a regional breakdown of where heat pumps have been installed in England and Wales.
The South West has seen the most with 3,894 installations, followed by the South East with 3,886 and then the East with 2,671.
Chief Executive of the Heat Pump Association, Charlotte Lee, said:
It’s great to see interest in the Boiler Upgrade Scheme increasing, supporting the installation of over 20,200 heat pumps to date across England and Wales.
The uplift in the grant value for air source and ground source heat pumps in October 2023 to £7,500 has been well received by both the sector and consumers and we hope this increasing interest will be a trend which continues forward as we move to decarbonise home heating in line with the government’s legally binding net zero targets.
Notes to editors
The latest applications statistics for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme are available on GOV.UK and cover the latest delivery figures for the scheme up to 31 January.
The government recently launched the Welcome Home to Energy Efficiency campaign, helping consumers identify ways to make their homes more energy efficient. The campaign promotes the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant as well as highlighting the wider efficiency measures that can work together to help save money on bills.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/demand-for-heat-pumps-surges-as-grant-application-increase-by-39
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
UK departs Energy Charter Treaty22/02/2024 12:25:00
The UK government confirms its withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty after efforts to agree vital modernisation fail.
UK first major economy to halve emissions07/02/2024 15:05:00
New official statistics confirm UK has cut emissions by 50% between 1990 and 2022.
Sewer power to heat homes and businesses and help keep bills low after government backing25/01/2024 16:10:00
Homes and businesses to benefit from greener, low-cost heating as 4 new Green Heat Network projects receive a share of £80.6 million.
Further steps to prepare Sizewell C for construction23/01/2024 14:10:00
£1.3 billion additional investment in the nuclear plant, key to expanding nuclear energy in the UK and providing stable, cheaper and more secure power in the long-term.
Families to save on bills through new energy saving trials18/01/2024 15:20:00
12 projects receive a share of up to £16 million from Green Home Finance Accelerator to help families improve their home's energy efficiency.
New government funding to boost jobs and hydrogen transport in the North East17/01/2024 12:07:00
Green hydrogen refuelling station to be built near Middlesbrough, helping to increase economic growth in the area and decarbonise the transport network.
Biggest expansion of nuclear power for 70 years to create jobs, reduce bills and strengthen Britain’s energy security11/01/2024 15:10:00
Roadmap sets out how UK will increase nuclear generation by up to 4 times to 24GW by 2050.
Families could use electric vehicle batteries to power homes and save on bills as government backs new charging technologies20/12/2023 13:05:00
The government announces funding for new charging technologies, which mean families could use their electric vehicle batteries to power their homes and save on bills.