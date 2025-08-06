Welsh Government
Demand for Welsh lessons up in Wrexham as National Eisteddfod takes place
Record numbers of people are taking up Welsh lessons in the Wrexham area, with 640 people having completed a course in 2023 to 2024. This is up 82% since 2017 to 18.
One of these Welsh learners is Wrexham University worker Jonathan Lloyd. Since taking up Welsh lessons, he now regularly uses the language at work and, with support from his Dysgu Cymraeg tutors, has developed the confidence and skills to compete in this year's Eisteddfod as part of a recital group.
He said:
I use Welsh a lot at work. For me, it's great because it's important to use the language every day, even if that's for five or 10 minutes.
Competing at the Eisteddfod will be such a proud moment for me, not only as a new Welsh speaker, but as a Welshman celebrating our language and culture. I can’t wait to put the Welsh I’ve learnt over the past year into practice and speak with people on the Maes.
Thanks to a new partnership between the Welsh Government, the National Eisteddfod and the National Centre for Learning Welsh, Maes D, the Eisteddfod’s dedicated space for Welsh learners, has grown into one of the festival’s most vibrant places. Anyone can visit Caffi Maes D for a paned a sgwrs (cuppa and a chat) to practice their Welsh with volunteers who are also learning.
The second phase of the Welsh Government’s Welsh Communities Commission is examining how Cymraeg can thrive in areas where the language is spoken by a smaller proportion of the population, including Wrexham. It explores young people’s engagement with the language, intergenerational language transmission and the role of Cymraeg in sport and everyday life.
Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford said:
Welsh is our national language and every community has an important role in its future. The research we are doing will inform future policy development and ensure that communities like Wrexham receive support.
Cymraeg belongs to us all, which is exactly what we're seeing through the growing enthusiasm here. It's fantastic to see the Eisteddfod celebrated in Wrexham and lots of learners participating in it.
The Eisteddfod continues until Saturday, providing opportunities for all to celebrate Welsh culture and language together.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/demand-welsh-lessons-wrexham-national-eisteddfod-takes-place
